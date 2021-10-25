Puttanesca [Vegan]

This protein-packed blend can be served either hot or cold, so depending on your preference, either cool down your coffee after brewing or use it right away and heat up your nondairy milk to match. Pour both into your blender along with all the remaining ingredients, adding only 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of maple syrup at first. Thoroughly puree, until the mixture is completely smooth, scraping down the sides of the container with a spatula if any clumps of unblended ingredients cling to the sides.

