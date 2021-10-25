CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Strike at Mercy Hospital enters 4th week

By WBFO-FM 88.7
wbfo.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not really clear if the strike at Mercy Hospital is closer to resolution, but the words are getting harsher. With bargaining going on almost every day, the strike is in its fourth week. Picketers marched outside the hospital Sunday and union officials said the same issues that led to the...

www.wbfo.org

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

CWA strike causing stress at nearby hospitals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local hospitals are stretched thin between the Mercy Hospital strike and an influx of sick patients. Nurses at Kaleida are dealing with the daily challenge of an increased workload, ambulance backups, and long emergency room wait times. The CEO says everyone, even management, has stepped up...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercy Hospital#Catholic Health#Icu
wbfo.org

Catholic Health suggests health care coverage may be cut for striking workers

Outside Mercy Hospital, strikers march in circles, dampened by the continuing rain. Inside, Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan defends what management is doing, again arguing that if workers were allowed by the Communications Workers of America to vote on the proposed contract, they would approve it and head back inside to care for patients.
LABOR ISSUES
cbslocal.com

Nurses Strike Enters Day 2 At WestHealth In Plymouth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suburban emergency room and urgent care remains closed as 50 nurses are on strike. The nurses at WestHealth in Plymouth were back out picketing Monday morning at 7 a.m. The nurses are in a dispute over wages and summer holiday pay. Sonya Worner is one of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSAZ

Some surgeries postponed ahead of possible hospital strike

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several patients have been notified during the last week that their procedures and surgeries are either being postponed or moved to another hospital ahead of a potential strike at Cabell Huntington Hospital. The following statement was provided by Cabell Huntington Hospital’s director of Human Resources, Molly...
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
abc17news.com

Greece: Striking hospital staff hold protest in Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of Greek state hospital workers are marching through central Athens as part of a 24-hour strike to protest staff shortages and compulsory coronavirus vaccinations. About 500 protesters demonstrated in the center of the capital, heading to the health ministry chanting slogans and holding up banners. Unions representing the doctors, nurses and other medical staff are protesting government plans they say exacerbate staffing shortages and lead to long working hours while undermining workers’ rights. Medical workers also want to be included in the list of professions receiving extra hazard pay for “heavy and unhealthy” work. The unions have also objected to the suspension from work of unvaccinated health care workers, saying this only leads to further staff shortages.
PROTESTS
perrysburg.com

Perrysburg Rotary establishes $50,000 fund for patients of Mercy Health-Perrysburg Hospital

The Perrysburg Rotary Club has contributed $50,000 to establish a new Perrysburg Rotary Club Endowed Patient Assistance Fund, which will assist patients receiving care at Mercy Health-Perrysburg Hospital. The $50,000 will be paid to Mercy Health in two $25,000 installments over a two-year period beginning in November. “The fund was precipitated by a grant request to the club from Mercy Health,”…
PERRYSBURG, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

Dignity Health's Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield CEO to retire

Bruce Peters will retire from his role as president and CEO of Dignity Health Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield (Calif.). He will officially depart the health system in January 2022, according to a news release shared with Becker's Oct. 21. Mr. Peters has been with San Francisco-based Dignity Health system for nearly...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Joplin Globe

Hospital pays tribute to Sisters of Mercy in Joplin

Dozens of Mercy Hospital Joplin officials gathered Thursday morning at the northeast corner of the Gryphon Building’s parking lot to pay tribute to an event that took place more than 136 years ago. On a blistering July day in 1885, a dozen Sisters of Mercy — decked out in black-and-white...
JOPLIN, MO
beckershospitalreview.com

Chicago hospital averts strike with new labor deal

Registered nurses at Community First Medical Center in Chicago have reached a tentative agreement on their first union contract, according to an Oct. 26 announcement from the union that represents them. The two-year labor deal averts a three-day strike that was scheduled to start Oct. 29. "We are absolutely thrilled...
CHICAGO, IL
Durango Herald

Retired Mercy physicians call out Centura Health for high staff turnover at hospital

In January 2020, a group of retired medical providers were becoming increasingly alarmed about access to health care at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango. They were hearing from neighbors who lost their primary care physicians. On trips to Walmart and City Market, they’d run into former patients who couldn’t find an available doctor or whose providers kept changing.
DURANGO, CO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Mercy Hospital celebrates nearly 100% of staff vaccinated

JOPLIN, Mo.–Mercy Hospital is celebrating what they are calling a commitment to the health and wellbeing of their patients. “Between Joplin, Carthage, Columbus and Galena too as well, as far as our vaccination rate…we’re roughly ninety-nine percent or so fully vaccinated as a hospital with all our coworkers,” said Michael Herr, Vice President of Operations for Mercy Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy