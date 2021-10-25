CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Is China Considering Lifting The Bitcoin Mining Ban? The NDRC Runs Public Survey

By Eduardo Próspero
NEWSBTC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Development and Reform Commission is asking the Chinese public for their opinion on the Bitcoin mining ban. Is China’s government playing 4D chess or are they confused and considering backtracking their decision? Can they unring this particular bell or is this a too little too late scenario? Do they...

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

