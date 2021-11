Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on the Creative FX Collection by AIR Music Technology, offering 77% off on the bundle of 20 classic effects for a limited time. The original AIR Creative FX collection has been included as part of Pro Tools® since Version 8 and is considered the reference FX suite by some of the world’s most respected audio professionals. AIR FX has been featured in many of the last decade’s top film, game and music projects. Each plugin has been expertly designed with ease of use in mind and will ensure professional results each time.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO