Kids can get their Halloween thrills free Sunday at Wild Adventures

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is giving all children ages 9 and under free admission this Sunday. Special Photo: Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – The new Great Pumpkin LumiNights ends this weekend at Wild Adventures Theme Park, and the park is giving all children 9 and under free admission this Sunday. All kids ages 3 to 5 will also have the opportunity to receive a free 2022 Season Pass.

“Great Pumpkin LumiNights has been an overwhelming success, and we’re offering free admission for kids 9 and under to make it even easier for families to experience these incredible, gigantic pumpkin sculptures and make some unforgettable memories,” Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager for the theme park, said.

On Sunday, kids ages 9 and under, accompanied by a paying adult or season passholder, will receive free admission. The park opens at noon with fun experiences throughout the day, including Trick-or-Treating, pumpkin painting, the Light the Night Glow Parade, Mr. Bones Glow Maze, and performances from Jason the Juggler and Master Illusionist Jackson Rayne.

Guests also can enjoy the flavors of The Pumpkin Spice Festival, the nation’s only large-scale celebration of Pumpkin Spice. More than two dozen pumpkin spice treats are available at different locations throughout the park. A full menu is available at WildAdventures.com.

“This weekend is also a great time for parents to take advantage of our extremely popular Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass, which is available to all kids born from 2017 through 2019,” Floyd said.

To receive a 2021 Pre-K Free Kids Season Pass, parents must first register online at WildAdventures.com/PreK and bring a proof of age with their child when they visit the park to activate the pass.

“On Sunday, we are also giving kids the chance to win a pair of 2022 Gold Season Passes during our Monster-Sized Costume Contest,” Floyd said. ”Celebrity judges from Black Crow Media will be joining us to look for the cutest, funniest and most original costumes.”

Participants can registration for the Monster-Sized Costume Contest beginning at noon on Sunday. The contest is open to children 9 and under. The contests begin at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Lakeside Showplace.

Wild Adventures Season Passes for 2022 are on sale now at the lowest price of the year and can be used for admission for the remainder of this year and all of next season.

For more information about free admission for kids 9 and under on Halloween, the Pre-K Free Kids Season Pass, the Monster-Sized Costume Contest, Great Pumpkin Luminights or the Pumpkin Spice Festival, visit WildAdventures.com.