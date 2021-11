Twitter is reportedly making headway on including a tab that will showcase a user’s NFT collection. The platform first discussed the possibility of adding this feature back in September when the company’s software, Mada Aflak, took to her page to ask her followers to give their opinions on the early stages of this experiment. Back in September, the video posted to Aflak’s page showed fans how they can connect to their crypto wallets from popular providers such as Crypto.com, Metamask and Coinbase. From there, users can choose which one of their NFTs they want to use as their profile pictures and the user’s full collection of NFTs can be seen and stored in a tab in the profile labeled “Collectibles.”

