CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush honoured as Best Actors at 67th National Film Awards

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush were conferred with the Best Actor Award for their films 'Bhonsle' and 'Asuran' respectively at the 67th National Film Awards, which took place on Monday. Manoj, who has previously won the National Film Award twice, Best Supporting Actor...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucsonpost.com

Syed Sultan Ahmed receives the National film award for the seventh time

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] October 26 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Noted filmmaker and LXL Ideas MDChief Learner, Syed Sultan Ahmed's short film 'Apples and Oranges' has won the National Film Award for the Best Educational Film. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu presented the award to the film's Producer, Syed Sultan Ahmed and Director, Rukhsana Tabassum at the 67th National Film Awards function held at Vigyan Bhawan on Monday.
EDUCATION
Collider

Why More Award Shows Should Embrace Chaos Like the Wild 2001 BAFTA Best Supporting Actor Race

The 2001 Academy Awards came at a difficult time, as one would expect in the months immediately following the September 11th terrorist attacks. Rarely has a show revolving around wealthy, famous people giving each other gold statues felt less important than it did in March 2002. Of course, films provided a wonderful escape from the real world horrors that season, perhaps demonstrating why we need cinema more than ever. That year's ceremony also entered the history books for awarding Oscars for the first and, sadly, only time to Black performers in each of the lead acting categories with Halle Berry in Monster's Ball and Denzel Washington in Training Day. Naturally, the Oscars have to Oscar and gave the top prizes to the thoroughly unexciting choice of A Beautiful Mind, a stately drama from Hollywood stalwart Ron Howard.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dhanush
Person
Kangana Ranaut
Person
Venkaiah Naidu
Person
Manoj Bajpayee
Person
Vetrimaaran
Person
Rajinikanth
The Guardian

National Film and Television School

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021, The National Film and Television School (NFTS) has developed some of Britain’s most significant and well-known creative talents, from directors, producers, screenwriters and composers to behind the camera artists and technicians. The incredible work created by the School and its graduates over the past...
EDUCATION
AFP

India jumps on NFT craze with Bollywood star Bachchan's auction

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan became the first Indian celebrity to join the global NFT craze by launching an auction of his digital memorabilia on Monday. "If Amitabh Bachchan is talking about NFTs on social media and elsewhere, more people will get to know about it," he told AFP. Several other high-profile Indians, including fellow Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and cricketer Rishabh Pant, are also planning to hold NFT auctions. ng/grk/gle/leg
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Eve shows a baby bump that will 'blow ya mind'

The iconic “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper announced on October 15, that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, would be expecting their first child and revealed her growing baby bump on Instagram. In her post, the artist writes, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#67th National Film Awards#Actor#Film Award#Ani#Pinjar
Popculture

Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Teaser Trailer Resurrects a Horror Legend

Screen Media Films has dropped the first teaser for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. The fourth installment of the Jeepers Creepers horror movie series, the latest sequel is written by Sean Michael Argo and directed by Timo Vuorensola. The first look teaser trailer is very brief, but it packs a lot of action into just 15 seconds. You can watch the footage below.
MOVIES
sacramentosun.com

Academy winner Adam McKay to be honoured at Oscar Wilde Awards

Washington [US], October 21 (ANI): Oscar-winning director, producer, screenwriter, and comedian Adam McKay will be honoured at the Oscar Wilde Awards in March. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the event, which honours the Irish in Hollywood, returns in March to its traditional Thursday night date before the Academy Awards. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
eturbonews.com

Actor Stars in New Tourism Film for UAE capital

John Cena has partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) for its new tourism campaign, encouraging travelers to book a trip to the capital – “stat.”. Following the teaser video launched last week, the full film released today sees Cena abandoning his travel plans...
TRAVEL
sacramentosun.com

SMB Neobank FloBiz ropes in Manoj Bajpayee as brand ambassador for myBillBook

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): FloBiz, a fast-growing neobank for Indian SMBs, today announced its association with Padma Shri awardee actor Manoj Bajpayee. The Bengaluru-based fintech aims to accelerate its outreach to the SMB sector and promote the adoption of its flagship product myBillBook - a simple to use GST billing and accounting software - with Manoj Bajpayee as the brand ambassador.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Bollywood superstar’s son walks out from jail in drugs case

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son walked out of jail on Saturday and was greeted with dancing and firecrackers, over three weeks after his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship party in Mumbai the country's financial and entertainment capital.The Bombay High Court granted bail to 23-year-old Aryan Khan on Thursday but he spent two more nights in the city’s Arthur Road jail because his papers did not reach the prison authorities by the deadline of 5:30 p.m. Friday.Hundreds of fans of Shah Rukh Khan who found himself at the center of a boycott campaign...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Is Timothée Chalamet a Movie Star? Or Just the Coolest Actor in the Desert? (Column)

Quick, which of the following describes Timothée Chalamet? He’s the brightest male star of his generation. He’s an actor who has been in a handful of independent hits (“Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird”) but has never, on his own, in the classic sense, truly opened a movie. He’s a clothes horse with a futuristically surreal Haider-Ackermann-meets-Gustav-Klimt fashion sense — suits of fuschia, metallic silver and hot-flowers-on-black, tucked-in sweat pants, the electric-blue-silk-pajamas look — that is upending and redefining masculine style. He’s a vintage Hollywood actor-as-power-player with 20-20 feelers who knows how to say the right thing. He’s a...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Viggo Mortensen Birthday Special: From The Lord of the Rings to Captain Fantastic, Here are 5 of the Aragon Actor’s Best Films Ranked According to IMDb

Viggo Mortensen is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood and for great cause. He is extremely talented and possesses great talent. Portraying characters that have an internal struggle within them, Mortensen has provided us with many classics. His films have gone from being some of the best fantasy films ever to grace the screen to some intense dramas. Primarily known for his work on The Lord of the Rings, Mortensen through the years shaped his career by working on shorter budget films too. That just really makes his filmography so diverse and unique. Viggo Mortensen Nominated for Oscars 2019 Best Actor Category for Green Book: All about Viggo and His Chances of Winning at 91st Academy Awards.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy