BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You can already see what climate change looks like in Maryland, from catastrophic flooding in Ellicott City to the tornado that recently tore through Anne Arundel County. So far in 2021, we’ve seen a total of 52 days with temperatures 90 degrees or higher in the Baltimore area. By 2080, scientists say, the weather here in Baltimore will feel more like that of Mississippi. “Climate change is real,” Dr. Peter Goodwin, president of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, told WJZ. “It’s happening and it’s human induced.” While it might be easy to confuse climate with weather, Dr....

MARYLAND STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO