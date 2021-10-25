Our House Smelled Great All Weekend!

No one we know will say no to having a clean oven, but the opposite can be said of folks who want to use a commercial oven cleaner to do the work, and there's a reason for that. According to Consumer Reports (posted by South Florida Sun Sentinel), a good number of oven cleaners in the market today rely on one chemical to get rid of all the grease buildup: sodium hydroxide, or lye. And while lye can do a stellar job of de-gunking, de-griming, and de-greasing your oven, it is also an acid and comes with plenty of caveats that include wearing protective equipment before using, such as goggles and gloves.

