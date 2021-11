Celebrating Bat Week this week (October 24-31), the Wisconsin DNR is reminding people that now through the rest of this year, they’re offering a $25 rebate when you purchase a new Endangered Resources license plate. Wisconsin is home to four bat caves species, and populations have seen a steep decline since 2014 when white-nose syndrome was found in the bat population in the state. The special license plates normally cost $40, with $15 going to the WI DOT and the rest going to conservation efforts. Owners of the special plates pay a $25 donation to keep their plates each year. Last year, over $400,000 was raised for the conservation of endangered species. The $25 rebate is available to new purchasers as well as current owners who switch from one plate design to another.

