Decline and near fall of Italy’s Monte dei Paschi, the world’s oldest bank

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – A deal for the Italian government to sell Monte dei Paschi to UniCredit collapsed on Sunday https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/exclusive-italy-unicredit-set-call-off-talks-over-monte-dei-paschi-sources-2021-10-23/#:~:text=LONDON%2FMILAN%2C%20Oct%2024%20(,Tuscan%20bank%20to%20private%20hands after the two sides failed to agree terms. That leaves Rome still struggling to find a solution for the Tuscan lender it has spent billions of euros on since...

Reuters

Euro zone banks see a further drop in soured debt: ECB

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone banks expect a further drop in the amount of soured loans on their books, a projection that may be overly optimistic given that some firms still suffer from the impact of the pandemic, European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday. “All banks basically...
WEHT/WTVW

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses. The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury […]
Person
Mario Draghi
Shore News Network

Italy, UniCredit talks on Monte Paschi purchase collapse

(Reuters) – Italy’s government and UniCredit have called off negotiations over the sale of ailing Banca Monte dei Paschi(MPS), the Italian lender and Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a joint statement on Sunday. “Despite the effort from both sides, negotiations pertaining to the potential acquisition of a...
stockxpo.com

Talks Collapse Over Sale of Italian Bank Monte dei Paschi

The collapse of the negotiations is a blow to the government headed by former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, which needs to reprivatize the bank by April under an agreement struck with European authorities when Rome rescued the Tuscan bank in 2017. UniCredit, headed by mergers and acquisitions banking...
Brazil’s Eletrobras preselects banks for follow-on share offering

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras has preselected Bank of America, BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs, Itau BBA and XP Investimentos as lead managers of a follow-on share offering, a securities filing showed on Thursday. The share offering is expected to dilute the state’s stake in Eletrobras to...
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
Netherlands to impose new coronavirus curbs as infections jump

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands will impose new coronavirus restrictions this week in a bid to curb a recent surge in infections, health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Monday. “We can’t escape having to take new measures”, De Jonge said. “The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is rising...
Supply problems beset Swiss manufacturing – PMI data

ZURICH (Reuters) – Rising purchase prices and longer delivery times are still posing major challenges for the Swiss manufacturing sector, data from the procure.ch Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed on Monday. The seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI slipped to 65.4 points in October from 68.1 in September but remained well within...
Greece says wants to discuss maritime zones with Turkey

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece said it would be willing to agree with Turkey on demlimiting their respective economic zones at sea, urging its neighbour to tone down what it said were tensions harming Ankara’s ties with the EU. The two neighbours, allies in NATO, are at odds over a number...
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
WREG

Barclays CEO steps down over Epstein report by UK regulators

LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of British bank Barclays stepped down Monday following a report by United Kingdom regulators into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Jes Staley has previously said he “deeply regrets” his relationship with Epstein, who killed himself at a federal jail in New York […]
Chile, Canada ministers among group calling for true carbon price

LONDON (Reuters) – Chile’s energy minister and Canada’s environment minister are among signatories to a letter calling for COP26 negotiators to put a true price on carbon emissions, a group overseen by the World Bank said on Monday. World leaders began arriving on Monday at the U.N. COP26 conference, seen...
