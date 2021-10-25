Britain to raise minimum wage to 9.50 pounds a hour, BBC says

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer has found himself on the wrong side of some Scots after tweeting that COP26 was happening in Edinburgh, instead of Glasgow.Appearing to confuse Scotland’s two biggest cities on Monday, Blitzer tweeted an image of himself in front of Edinburgh Castle, where he said COP26 was happening. “I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit,” tweeted the veteran anchor. He added: “COP, by the way, stands for ‘Conference of the Parties.’ It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on...
