Just days before the tragedy on the “Rust” set, Alec Baldwin’s co-star Jensen Ackles opened up about gun training on the set of the movie. While attending a Denver convention for his hit show “Supernatural,” Jensen told fans in a video, “I've got a 6 a.m. call tomorrow to have a big shoot-out. They had me pick my gun. They were like, 'Alright, what gun would you like?' and I was like, 'I don't know?' and the armorer was like, 'Do you have gun experience?'”

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO