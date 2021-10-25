CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian fintech Groww triples valuation to $3 billion

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian investment app Groww has tripled its valuation to $3 billion on the back of a $251 million Series E financing round. In April, Groww achieved unicorn status after closing an $83...

