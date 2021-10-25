Indian fintech Groww triples valuation to $3 billion

Zolve, a neobank enabling global access to financial services, today announced the closing of $40 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Partners of DST Global, who have previously led rounds in many prominent global fintechs such as Robinhood, Nubank, Chime, Revolut, and Wealthsimple. The round also recorded participation from Tiger Global, another prolific investor in the global fintech space, counting multiple unicorns in its portfolio. Alkeon Capital, as well as existing investors Accel and Lightspeed Venture Partners, also participated in the round.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 23 HOURS AGO