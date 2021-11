Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP:We’ve seen some data out there recently at ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting]. ARIEL3 had an analysis of the data. For those who may not be familiar with ARIEL3, it was a rucaparib phase 3 randomized controlled trial vs placebo. A recent analysis was done for that trial to see if there were any clinical or molecular characteristics that were more favorable for patients on rucaparib. We found that there were patients with BRCA wild type, which we know, and other known mechanisms of PARP inhibitors were more sensitive and had a favorable response and progression-free survival. I don’t know if there’s anything else you wanted to add to that; that’s my reading. Also, we’re so evolved in molecular characteristics. We can look at these things at a more granular level. Where is there anything that may be more favorable? There are many mutations and drivers that could be somewhat favorable or somewhat not favorable.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO