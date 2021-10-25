Botched Bronco reservation shows why signed sales agreements are so important

A truck driver broke down the key issues the US supply-chain is facing as over 500,000 containers float off the coast of Southern California, comparing the bottleneck to Black Friday shopping with only one cash register. From a glut of empty containers to shortages of chassis and workers, a Teamster...
Oh, to have problems like Ford’s would be a wonderful thing. With the reception and orders flooding into the reservation website, it’s hard to imagine what took Ford so long to bring out a new Bronco? The bountiful Bronco harvest is also coming with some major headaches for the Dearborn automaker.
According to Car Wars data gathered from thousands of dealerships across North America, only 26% of outbound calls made by service departments in 2021 were regarding vehicle status updates. Comparatively, in 2020, 30% of outbound calls referenced status updates. With the current shift in focus to service for many dealerships, agents are making a concerted […]
Comments / 0