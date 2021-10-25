CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Leadership styles that get results

By Jody DeVere
cbtnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom its inception, the auto industry has been a huge driver of economic...

www.cbtnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
restaurantdive.com

DOL 80/20 tip rule takes effect Dec. 28

The U.S. Department of Labor revised its Fair Labor Standards Act tip regulations Thursday, withdrawing a Trump-era provision and adopting the so-called "80/20" guidance from its June proposed rule. The final rule, like the proposed rule, addressed "dual job" situations in which tipped employees perform both work that produces tips...
ECONOMY
News4Jax.com

How to complain online and get results

If you use social media to lodge complaints, you’re not alone. Almost every company big and small is on social media. If you’ve got a beef, why not use those channels to help resolve the problem? Consumer Reports says it’s a good idea, with this caveat: Use some common courtesy. In other words, don’t Twitter-shame right off the bat.
INTERNET
cbtnews.com

How to use loyalty programs effectively

In selling products, dealerships have an incredible opportunity to acquire new customers and retain existing ones. But, according to Polk, the sad truth is that less than 30% of owners are loyal to a dealership. For a dealership, an average defection rate of 70% should be a great motivator to improve loyalty. And in such […]
ECONOMY
cbtnews.com

Salaries in America have risen in the past year. How does that affect auto retail?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that employee pay in the form of wages and salaries increased by the highest rate on record through the third quarter of 2021. Between the beginning of July and the end of September, pay increased by 1.5% and the cost of benefits increased by an additional 0.9%. […]
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
datasciencecentral.com

Covid: Predictions for the Next Ten Years

I am not a medical doctor, only a doctor in statistical sciences. Yet much of the political crisis has its origin rooted in data and statistical models: people who disagree, on either side, do so mostly because they disagree with the conclusions based on the opponent's data (accused of cherry-picking), or the validity of the data in question. In short, this crisis epitomizes what is called "lying with statistics" by people ranging from laymen to scientific experts. Some of the lies are due to ignorance, innumeracy or lack of analytical acumen, some are made on purpose or because of being pressured by a third party that wants to enforce its agenda.
SCIENCE
cbtnews.com

Are the October & November auto forecasts a sign of what’s to come next year?

New vehicle sales are expected to slide well into the double digits when October’s sales are reported, according to J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Their joint forecast estimates total US retail sales of 943,500 units this month, representing a decrease of 17.4% compared to October 2020 when dealer lots were still full of cars. And […]
RETAIL
cbtnews.com

The simple idea for more service appointments

Here’s an idea that is simple, but could be very impactful for any dealer with an online service scheduling tool: give it a health check. Fine-tune your tool to make sure it’s working the way you want it to. Why?. Although online scheduling tools were originally built for customers to...
CARS
Eureka Times-Standard

You and the Law | Complaints that get results; replies that win you customers

This column is often copied on complaints readers have sent to businesses, governmental agencies and professional service providers. Some are easy to read, coming right to the point, outlining what happened and the desired outcome. Others require setting up a Ouija board and asking the spirit world to help me...
LAW
KSAT 12

How best to complain to a company on social media and get results

SAN ANTONIO – When you’ve got a beef with a business, it’s easy enough to post and rant on their social media. But to get the best results, Consumer Reports says common courtesy and private messaging to customer service beats so-called Twitter-shaming. “Whatever platform you’re using, try a direct message...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Cars Americans Don’t Want to Buy

Throughout 2021, a shortage of computer chips caused disruptions in the production of new cars, resulting in slowing sales. Dealers face scant inventories, and sales in August 2021 were even lower than August of 2020 during the sales decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The average new car, throughout 2021, sat on a dealer’s lot […]
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy