CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Pumpkinaries tonight: What you need to know

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 12th annual Pumpkinaries from My 93-1 are tonight from 5-7 at 9th and Main in Hutchinson. This year's event will be a...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Two area youth win KDOT poster contest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two area youth were named winners of the Kansas Department of Transportation's Put the Brakes on Fatalities poster contest. Seven-year-old Riley Leake of Sterling and 10-year-old Isabelle Kaufman of Kingman were announced as area winners of the contest. Riley is the son of Catherine Leake while Isabelle is the daughter of Jodi and Travis Kaufman.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

No Friendship Meals or Meals on Wheels Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Aging Projects, Inc. called Hutch Post Monday to let us know that there will be no Friendship Meals today at the Salvation Army or Meals on Wheels delivery. They didn't have details on the reason for the problem as of Monday morning.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Insight: Return to Routine

One of the funny things about getting older is how it warps our perception of time. When we’re young and nearly every experience is new, time moves slowly. As we age, however, there are fewer and fewer things we haven’t experienced, our schedules become more predictable and the days seem to meld together.
AGRICULTURE
Hutch Post

New owner looking for answers about Kansas' Bloody Benders

CHERRYVALE — The chain of low hills known as the Bender Mounds extends in a diagonal seven miles northeast of here, islands of limestone and scrubby trees over level fields where this time of year soybeans have just been harvested. The lonely hills meander across what is now U.S. Highway 400, where travelers whoosh by in comfort at 65 mph.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
State
Washington State
City
Hutchinson, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Hutch Post

Teacher of the Month 'cares about us individually', nominator says

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — October's Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month is Mackenzie Lutz from Trinity Catholic. "I teach anatomy, physiology, biology, forensic science, 7th grade science and STEM," Lutz said. "I like having the break, so then I'm not just stuck with junior high kids all day. It's kind of nice to have some junior high and then some high school and then junior high again."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. sheriff welcomes unvaccinated officers from other states

JOHNSON COUNTY—A Kansas sheriff's department is hiring and sent a strong message Thursday to unvaccinated officers from across the nation. In a social media message, Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff Calvin Hayden said, "We have a place for you. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is a safe haven for law enforcement officers who feel unsupported and undervalued by their communities and their government leaders."
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

October 29, 2021 Noon News

Marshall says infrastructure bill will cost more than reported, Kansas court judging whether one of its own should be disciplined, Hirst said input will be considered for ARPA money, plus more from Hutch Post.
POLITICS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy