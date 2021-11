Cider maker Kari Williams is putting Colorado on the map with single-apple varietals that are balanced, crisp, and aromatic. The Williams family knows apples. And they should: For more than 100 years, five generations of Williamses have been lovingly tending to millions of trees on Colorado’s Western Slope, growing fruit primarily for grocery store produce aisles. For the last 10 or so years, they’ve also been using that time-tested expertise to transform their apples (plus some pears, plums, and peaches) into hard cider, with Kari Williams at the helm of their estate-grown Snow Capped Cider brand.

DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO