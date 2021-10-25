Texas Job Outlook Bright

Oil exploration and production companies in Texas added 2,900 jobs in September as the industry continues to recover from the pandemic-driven oil bust. Since employment reached a low a year ago, the state’s upstream sector has recovered 23,600 jobs, more than a third of the 60,000 jobs lost during the pandemic. The state has 181,100 drilling and extraction workers, about 18 percent fewer than the 220,300 before the pandemic began in January 2020, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission and analyzed by the Texas Oil and Gas Association, an industry trade group.
