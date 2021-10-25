CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID Booster Update

easttexasradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is the first week that if you want a booster, you can get one now. And you can mix and...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
soyacincau.com

COVID-19 vaccine update: New COVID-19 deaths are mostly fully vaccinated?

In the latest COVID-19 vaccine update, we will talk about Sinovac Phase 3 trials on children below 12 years old in Malaysia and how to solve your MySejahtera vaccine certificate issue. In recent weeks, the number of new COVID-19 deaths involving fully vaccinated is said to be more than those who are not vaccinated. Does this mean that the vaccines don’t make a difference? This and more in the latest video.
PUBLIC HEALTH
oc-breeze.com

OC Health Care Agency updates information on COVID booster shots and State school-masking requirements

O prepare for the next phase of vaccination distribution, the OC Health Care Agency continues to monitor activity by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices regarding the administration of booster shots of the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson, or J&J) COVID-19 vaccines.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Chang
SELF

COVID-19 Booster Update: Immunocompromised People Can Get a Fourth Vaccine Dose, CDC Says

Immunocompromised individuals who have already received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine may now be able to get a fourth dose as a COVID-19 booster shot. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published new interim guidance stating that moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals age 18 and over, who have likely already received the two initial shots of an mRNA vaccine plus a third dose, are now also eligible to receive a fourth shot as a booster. This is the first time the CDC is permitting any group to get a fourth shot. People will become eligible for the fourth shot six months after completing their third dose and can get their booster in the form of the Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Covid Booster#J J#Parkland Hospital
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Health Officials Expecting Delivery Of 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer Juvenile COVID Vaccine

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officials announced Monday they were expecting the delivery of about 20,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this week as they prepare to administer shots to school children ages 5-11. They said other healthcare providers and pharmacies in the county were also stocking up and getting ready. “I know a lot of parents have been waiting a long time to be able to get their younger kids vaccinated,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We’re almost there. If everything goes right, parents will...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Westword

Five New COVID Health Orders Coloradans Must Follow

During an October 28 press conference about the ongoing fight against COVID-19 in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis warned that new public health-related actions would likely be coming soon if the recent spike in case counts and hospitalizations connected to the disease didn't begin to drop, and drop quickly. Any reduction...
COLORADO STATE
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's When the COVID Pandemic Will End

So, the big question on all inquiring minds today is when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Let's face it, we all have been impacted in some way by this pandemic and although we have made huge strides in the war against COVID, we are still dealing with outbreaks both nationally and internationally, hospitalizations, deaths, and catastrophic economic, social and political repercussions from this pandemic. So when will it end? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
boreal.org

Cook County Public Health and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic to Follow Updated CDC Recommendations on COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

From Cook County Public Health and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic - October 22, 2021. Cook County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic (SMC) will follow updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines in certain populations. Those eligible for a booster now include:
COOK COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyArkLaMiss

New COVID-19 Variant Found in Louisiana

A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in the pelican state. It was first detected in the US last March. There is no classification or Greek alphabet name– such as delta variant– because of the small number of samples that have been obtained. The hospitals Director of Genomics and Surveillance saying that barring change, she […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
easttexasradio.com

Titus County COVID

The Texas DSHS Coronavirus Dashboard reports there are currently 81 active cases of COVID in Titus County. In addition, there have been 101 total fatalities since the pandemic began and an estimated 5,530 recoveries.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KTLA

FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy