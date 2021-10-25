COVID Booster Update

Immunocompromised individuals who have already received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine may now be able to get a fourth dose as a COVID-19 booster shot. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published new interim guidance stating that moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals age 18 and over, who have likely already received the two initial shots of an mRNA vaccine plus a third dose, are now also eligible to receive a fourth shot as a booster. This is the first time the CDC is permitting any group to get a fourth shot. People will become eligible for the fourth shot six months after completing their third dose and can get their booster in the form of the Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

