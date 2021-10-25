CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Saudi Green Initiative speaker says women have been ‘empowered’

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA speaker at the Saudi Green Initiative in Riyadh has said that the government has empowered women ‘through actions,...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World leaders gather in Riyadh ahead of Saudi Green Initiative summit

Global leaders will be in Riyadh to talk about next steps for the region’s actions on climate change, as part of the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) forum. The three-day event, which begins on 23 October 2021 at Al Tuwaiq Palace in Saudi Arabia’s capital city, will reveal the SGI’s roadmap for delivery and spotlight the Kingdom’s green efforts to date.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

Saudi Arabia is hosting the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum in the capital Riyadh. The event showcases the climate pledges Saudi Arabia has made as part of SGI, a whole of government initiative designed to create lasting changes that will protect the environment and improve the lives of future generations.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Showing now | Saudi Green Initiative

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference. An online service dedicated to planting more trees across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been recognised at the Saudi Green Initiative conference in Riyadh. CEO Mohammed Alkhalid spoke to The Independent about the features of the platform, as well...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Saudi leaders are supportive of women and younger generations, says SGI speaker

A speaker at the Saudi Green Initiative has said she feels the Saudi government supports women and younger generations to achieve their goals. Lojain AlKhursani told The Independent, “When you see Saudi (Arabia) from behind a screen or from people talking, you get a different experience.”. Women and young people...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi#The Independent
IBTimes

Saudi Pledges More Than $1 Bn In 'Green Era' Initiatives

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler pledged more than $1 billion for new global environmental initiatives on Monday, taking further steps to bolster the green credentials of the world's top oil exporter. Two days after targeting carbon neutrality by 2060, and ahead of next week's COP26 global climate change summit, Crown...
ADVOCACY
q957.com

Mideast Green Initiative to invest $10.4 billion, says Saudi crown prince

RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s crown prince launched a Middle East Green Initiative on Monday which he said aimed to invest 39 billion riyals ($10.4 billion) to reduce carbon emissions in the region and protect the environment. Plans for the initiative were first announced in March. ($1 = 0.2666 riyals)
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Saudi Arabia outlines plans under Mideast Green Initiative

RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia’s crown prince launched a Middle East Green Initiative on Monday which he said aimed to secure 39 billion riyals ($10.4 billion) for an investment fund and clean energy project as part of efforts to reduce regional carbon emissions. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom,...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Middle East
Thrive Global

Empowering Women to Lead

This story is an excerpt from the book, Stone Soup for a Sustainable World: Life Changing Stories of Young Heroes. From an early age, Hafsat Abiola’s parents had instilled in her the importance of sharing, and of helping others. Her father, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, came from humble beginnings, but when he became a successful businessman, he vowed to give back to people in communities like the one he had grown up in. He promoted equality and empowered people from different ethnicities and backgrounds by helping them to buy farms, start small businesses, receive an education, and take care of their families. During his life, he gave more than 3,000 scholarships to Nigerian students.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said that the country is entering a new "green era". The royal's comments came at the Middle East Green Initiative, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, where world leaders gathered in an effort to confront climate change. "Today we are...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Camilla pays tribute to women whose lives have been ‘brutally ended’

Camilla has called for violence against women to be ended as she paid tribute to all those whose lives have been “brutally ended” recently. The Duchess of Cornwall read out the names of a number of women who have died in violent circumstances, including Sarah Everard, Sabina Nessa, Wenjing Lin, Geetika Goyal and Bennylyn Burke.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

To succeed, Cop26 must address how we direct finance to communities most in need

I return to my native Scotland next week for the first time since the early days of the pandemic. My visit has huge personal significance, but professional too – as I’m back to attend one of the most important international meetings in modern history, Cop26 – the world’s best last chance to get runaway climate change under control.
ADVOCACY
TheConversationAU

Glasgow COP26: climate finance pledges from rich nations are inadequate and time is running out

The make-or-break United Nations climate talks in Glasgow have begun. Much attention so far has rightly focused on the emissions reduction ambition each nation is taking to the negotiations. But another key goal of the talks is to dramatically scale up so-called “climate finance” for developing nations. Climate finance is money paid by wealthy countries (which are responsible for most of the historic emissions) to developing countries to help them pay for emissions reduction measures and adaptation. Climate finance should be in addition to standard development aid. At the 2009 Copenhagen climate talks, wealthy nations promised US$100 billion a year in climate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Gen Z climate activists on how we can save the planet as Cop26 begins: ‘It’s time to end youth tokenism’

For members of Gen Z, it’s almost impossible to recall a time when the climate crisis was not a looming reality.They grew up with a ticker-tape of bad news scrolling before their eyes: warnings of record-breaking floods, wildfires and heatwaves that are now coming to pass.So it’s perhaps no surprise that this generation, which roughly encompasses young people under 25, is leading the way in confronting the climate emergency.“I am 19 years old, and in 2050 I will be 48 years old – and may have children who I will be worrying about,” climate activist Dr Mya-Rose Craig says. “Over...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy