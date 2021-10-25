Saudi Green Initiative speaker says women have been ‘empowered’

This story is an excerpt from the book, Stone Soup for a Sustainable World: Life Changing Stories of Young Heroes. From an early age, Hafsat Abiola’s parents had instilled in her the importance of sharing, and of helping others. Her father, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, came from humble beginnings, but when he became a successful businessman, he vowed to give back to people in communities like the one he had grown up in. He promoted equality and empowered people from different ethnicities and backgrounds by helping them to buy farms, start small businesses, receive an education, and take care of their families. During his life, he gave more than 3,000 scholarships to Nigerian students.

