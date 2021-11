It’s time for the Seattle Seahawks host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in a Week 7 NFL matchup. Seattle heads into the game in a tough spot, sitting at 2-4 in a tough NFC West and dealing with an injury to starting quarterback Russell Wilson. Instead, the team will have backup quarterback Geno Smith making the start. The Saints, meanwhile, are trying to keep pace in the NFC South as they continue to make their way with Jameis Winston as the starting quarterback. The main MNF broadcast is set to air on ESPN. But if you’re looking to watch the Manningcast with Eli and Peyton Manning, you’re going to want to watch on TV via ESPN2 or live stream via fuboTV.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO