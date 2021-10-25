CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brentwood shaken by killings of two 16-year-olds, says Essex MP

By Lucy Campbell
The Guardian
 6 days ago
Forensics officers at Regency Court in Brentwood, Essex Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

Two boys who were killed in Essex in what detectives are treating as suspected murders were 16 years old, the local MP has said.

Police were called to an address in Regency Court, Brentwood, at about 1.30am on Sunday. Three people were found injured at the scene and two of them died. The third boy’s injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing, police said.

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of murder, and on Monday morning police remained at the scene. There are reports that the boys are suspected to have sustained stab wounds, but police have yet to confirm this, pending the results of forensic postmortem examinations.

The eight men are aged between 19 and 49, Essex police said on Monday. All are from Essex, with five from the town of Grays, two from South Ockendon and one from Brentwood.

The Conservative MP for Brentwood and Ongar, Alex Burghart, said the boys’ deaths had shaken the community. He told the BBC: “We’re all pretty shaken in Brentwood after the events of the weekend. We don’t really have too many events like this in our town so to lose two 16-year-olds so needlessly and senselessly … has left us all very upset.

“I hope people will take some solace from the fact that police have said they believe this was an isolated incident and that they will be increasing the police presence on the streets in the next few days.”

DCI Andy Clarkson, of the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate, who is leading the investigation, said: “We understand there will naturally be shock and concern within the community after such a tragic loss of life. But at this stage we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.”

Floral tributes have been left along the police cordon and a book of condolence was opened at St Thomas of Canterbury church. The church said on Facebook it would be holding a sung requiem mass at 7pm on Monday “to pray for the two teenagers”.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information on it is asked to contact police on 101.

The Guardian

