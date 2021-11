A Montreal-based consortium has been selected by the NFL as one of the league's three final grant recipients as part of its NFL Helmet Challenge. Kollide, a group composed of four Montreal companies working together in collaboration with École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), was the lone Canadian organization among 100 applicants selected by the NFL in 2020 and given a grant to develop a prototype. One year later, the Kollide helmet has been recognized as one of three awardees by the league.

