CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, CO

Tension over homelessness builds in Denvers south suburbs

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 7 days ago

LITTLETON — Cyclists and joggers along the South Platte River Trail call police on a regular basis these days to report homeless campers. Residents also...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 5

ShyPatriot
7d ago

Be smart, Littleton. Don't put in a day shelter unless you want to exacerbate the problem.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
City
Englewood, CO
Littleton, CO
Society
City
Littleton, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Suburbs#Homeless Shelter#Camping#Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy