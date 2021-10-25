CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister – The Denver Post

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s top general on Monday dissolved the government and announced that the military will run the country after his forces arrested the acting prime minister...

Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
UPI News

Protesters take to streets in Sudan demanding end to military rule

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sudan saw a wave of protests across the country Saturday against the military government that seized power earlier this week. Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in the capital city Khartoum and elsewhere insisting that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok be returned to power after being ousted by the military.
AFP

Rebels claim control of Ethiopian city, sparking govt denials

Tigrayan rebels said Saturday they have secured "full control" of the strategic northern Ethiopian city of Dessie, sparking a furious denial by the government even as residents reported a retreat by federal forces from the area. The capture of Dessie by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) marks a new step in its offensive in the nearly year-long war, after it retook most of Tigray from federal forces in June and expanded its presence into neighbouring regions. In response to the TPLF's latest push southward, the United States on Saturday called on the rebels to withdraw from the regions of Afar and Amhara, home of Dessie. A TPLF spokesman, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, had earlier tweeted that "the city of Dessie is under full control of our forces".
AFP

Three killed as defiant Sudanese march against coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed three protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged the military to exercise restraint. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet, adding that one was shot in the head and the other in the stomach. It later said security forces had shot dead a third protester, also in Omdurman, Khartoum's sister city, bringing the overall death toll since the outbreak of anti-coup protests Monday to 12. The medics said "live rounds" were fired at protesters in Omdurman and parts of Khartoum.
AFP

Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day. Tens of thousands had turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership. The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters. Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Sunday he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed guard by the ruling military junta.
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country's civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.A move on the capital, Addis Ababa would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country's northern region.The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a question Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans.Prime Minister Abiy...
AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. He added that "the release of the cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution," the ministry said.
The Guardian

Sudan’s coup has shattered the hopes of its 2019 revolution

Last week in Sudan, two years disappeared in a flash. Two years of working to bring Sudan in from the cold after almost three decades of isolation. Two years of trying to establish a civilian government. Two years of mourning those who had died in Sudan’s revolution to oust Omar al-Bashir. And two years of tentative hope that perhaps these deaths had not been in vain. In the end, all that mattered was that it was two years during which the military grew tired of partnering with civilians in a transitional power-sharing agreement. Last week, the army seized power in a coup that erased everything the Sudanese people had gained since Bashir’s military government was toppled in 2019.
dallassun.com

Myanmar army retaliates, destroys hundreds of houses in Chin

On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of a broader campaign on communities defying the military coup. Thantlang, in western Chin State, was shelled after a clash with a local self-defense unit. According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian...
