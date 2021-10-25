CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea’s leader vows final push for talks with North – The Denver Post

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
 8 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president said Monday he’ll keep striving to promote peace with North Korea through dialogue until the end of his...

Reuters

U.S. to North Korea: it's time for sustained, substantive talks

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States has offered to meet North Korea without preconditions and made clear that Washington has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Wednesday as the Security Council met over North Korea’s latest missile launch. North...
International Business Times

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: South's Military

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of tests by Pyongyang as a US envoy repeated calls for dialogue. The "unidentified ballistic missile" was fired from Sinpo into the sea east of the peninsula, Seoul's Joint Chiefs...
IBTimes

US Renews Calls For Talks With North Korea

A US envoy made a new appeal Monday for talks with North Korea, insisting the United States has no hostile intent following a spike in tensions. Sung Kim, the US special representative on North Korea, met in Washington with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk, ahead of a three-way meeting Tuesday with senior Japanese official Takehiro Funakoshi.
The Independent

South Korea says North Korea fired projectile to sea

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile to its eastern waters as it continued a recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over a stalled nuclear diplomacy.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday did not immediately say what the North fired or how far the weapon flew. Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearization steps.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to strengthen his nuclear...
Moon Jae In
US News and World Report

South Korea's Moon Vows 'Korea Space Age' After Rocket Test Falters

GOHEUNG, South Korea (Reuters) - South Korea's first domestically built space rocket blasted off on Thursday, but failed to fully place a dummy satellite into orbit, delivering mixed results for a test launch that represents a major leap for the country's ambitious space plans. The three-stage KSLV-II Nuri rocket, emblazoned...
albuquerqueexpress.com

South Korea estimates range of North's missile at 366 miles: Reports

Seoul [South Korea], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The South Korean military has increased its estimate of the range of the missile tested by North Korea to 590 kilometers (366 miles) from the initial 430-450 kilometers, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a source. South Korea and Japan reported detecting the launch...
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
