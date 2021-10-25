South Korea’s leader vows final push for talks with North – The Denver Post

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea and the United States kicked off joint aerial drills on Monday, a military official in Seoul said, amid tensions over North Korea’s recent missile tests and calls for a restart of denuclearisation talks. The exercises, previously called Vigilant Ace, once mobilised tens of thousands of...
SEOUL (Reuters) - In a last-ditch attempt to restart talks with North Korea before his term ends next year, South Korean President Moon Jae-in is calling for a declaration that could eventually end a state of war that has technically lasted since the 1950s. South Korea and a U.S.-led U.N....
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States has offered to meet North Korea without preconditions and made clear that Washington has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Wednesday as the Security Council met over North Korea’s latest missile launch. North...
North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of tests by Pyongyang as a US envoy repeated calls for dialogue. The "unidentified ballistic missile" was fired from Sinpo into the sea east of the peninsula, Seoul's Joint Chiefs...
A US envoy made a new appeal Monday for talks with North Korea, insisting the United States has no hostile intent following a spike in tensions. Sung Kim, the US special representative on North Korea, met in Washington with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk, ahead of a three-way meeting Tuesday with senior Japanese official Takehiro Funakoshi.
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile to its eastern waters as it continued a recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over a stalled nuclear diplomacy.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday did not immediately say what the North fired or how far the weapon flew. Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearization steps.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to strengthen his nuclear...
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently lost about 20 kilograms (44 pounds), but remains healthy and is trying to increase public loyalty to him in the face of worsening economic problems, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Thursday. The National Intelligence Service gave the...
GOHEUNG, South Korea (Reuters) - South Korea's first domestically built space rocket blasted off on Thursday, but failed to fully place a dummy satellite into orbit, delivering mixed results for a test launch that represents a major leap for the country's ambitious space plans. The three-stage KSLV-II Nuri rocket, emblazoned...
Seoul [South Korea], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The South Korean military has increased its estimate of the range of the missile tested by North Korea to 590 kilometers (366 miles) from the initial 430-450 kilometers, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a source. South Korea and Japan reported detecting the launch...
A top-secret Chinese stealth fighter jet is seen flying for the first time after being caught on prior occasions. This sighting resolves the argument on its flight since most of its capacities are shrouded unknown. This confirms that China is moving forward in technological capabilities. Like the US with the...
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. If you want a quick study on the state of Republican politics, this is a pretty good week to tune in.
“Americans have lost their confidence in President Joe Biden and their optimism for the country.”. That, according to Chuck Todd, is the top takeaway from a just-released NBC News poll out Sunday. Breaking down the numbers on Meet the Press, Todd pointed to data from the survey that he deemed “shocking.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday slammed a Biden administration plan to pay nearly a million dollars to some illegal immigrant families separated at the southern border during the Trump administration.
