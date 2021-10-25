CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells for 10/22

By Chris Lange
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EgzT_0cbnAZmG00 Futures were fairly positive on Monday morning, but this comes after the tech sector faced a tough Friday. ARK Invest funds closed out Friday on a negative note, but they are looking more positive going into Monday. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down just 0.8% on the day, while ARKF did the worst, pulling back 2.4%. The gains from past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on October 22, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable sales in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 32,819 shares of Veeva Systems.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 12,000 shares of Proto Labs and 47,484 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here is the one sale of note in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here is the one notable sale in this fund: 32,870 shares of Tesla.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. The sale worth noting in this fund: 5,468 shares of Boeing.

Check out all the sales here:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 32,819
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 12,000
ARKK TSLA TESLA 47,484
ARKW TSLA TESLA 32,870
ARKX BA BOEING 5,468

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
The Motley Fool

These Two Stocks Could 10X in 10 Years

These two companies have the traits necessary for explosive growth. PubMatic has unique characteristics that make it the preferred sell-side advertising platform. Latch is seeing incredible product adoption in its early stages. Mathematically, it is easier for a high-quality company to produce tenfold returns from a $1 billion market cap...
STOCKS
crossroadstoday.com

Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

It’s a tricky time for investors, and not just because Halloween is near. On one hand, many stocks are (still) performing well, so if you’re not in the market you’re just missing out. On the other hand, the indicators definitely suggest the market is ripe for a major correction. Sticking with stocks or stepping into them at this point in time could deal a blow to your portfolio’s value. Should you really be investing in the stock market right now?
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Arista should see an uptick in demand as cloud computing becomes more popular. The Trade Desk should benefit as ad spend shifts to programmatic platforms. The stock market is among the best ways to build wealth, but there's no one-size-fits-all strategy. For instance, an exchange traded fund (ETF) offers instant diversification, and buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is a simple way to generate solid returns.
STOCKS
