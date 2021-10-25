Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys for 10/22

Monday’s premarket futures were fairly positive after a somewhat weak Friday for the tech sector. ARK Invest funds tracked lower on Friday but seem to be setting up for a stronger Monday. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down just 0.8% on the day, while ARKF did the worst, retreating 2.4%. The gains from past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on October 22, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: NO BUYS.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 51,008 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics, 267,412 shares of Pacific Bio and 216,800 shares of Somalogic.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 360,261 shares of Twitter, 16,743 shares of Roku and 11,261 shares of Intellia Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 64,214 shares of Velo3d.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 88,683 shares of Twitter, 230,323 shares of Snap, 530,747 shares of Skillz and 199,503 shares of LivePerson.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 139,226 shares of Velo3d.

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS 51,008 ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 16,492 ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 267,412 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 216,800 ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 30,000 ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 19,400 ARKK TWTR TWITTER 360,261 ARKK ROKU ROKU 16,743 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 11,261 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 45,600 ARKQ VLD VELO3D 64,241 ARKW TWTR TWITTER 88,683 ARKW SNAP SNAP 230,323 ARKW SKLZ SKILLZ 530,747 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 199,503 ARKX VLD VELO3D INC 139,226

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

