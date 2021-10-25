CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

What’s Up With Apple: Epic Opposes Delay, Apple Alters App Rules, and More

By Paul Ausick
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Xxgr_0cbnAQpj00 When federal District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers handed down her decision in Epic Games lawsuit against Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ: AAPL ), she gave Apple 90 days to comply with an injunction forcing the company to allow people to make purchases outside the App Store. Those 90 days end on December 9.

Earlier this month, Apple filed an appeal of this part of Judge Rogers's decision, seeking a delay in implementing the change. In a court filing on Friday, Epic argued that Apple had not met the requirement that the company demonstrate how it would be harmed by complying, even temporarily, with the order. According to a Reuters report : "Epic said that Apple's positive comments about the ruling shortly after it landed, and its delay in asking for a pause, showed that it would not be harmed by enacting the orders."

Epic also echoed Judge Rogers's own comment on Apple's reluctance to make any changes to its policies unless forced to: "History shows ... that in the absence of an injunction, Apple will not make any changes." A hearing on Apple's request for a delay is set for November 9.

Apple announced on Friday that it made changes to its app developer guidelines to reflect the changes the company agreed to make back in August . Apple agreed then to let developers tell customers about purchase options for their iOS products outside the App Store.

Under the old guidelines, developers were forbidden from using information they gathered from within the app to notify people of other ways of making in-app purchases. The new guideline deleted that restriction and added language that allows developers to communicate with their users by email .

Briefly noted:

When Snap reported earnings last week, CEO Evan Spiegel commented that Apple's Tracking Transparency feature had "upended" the mobile advertising business. Facebook reports quarterly results after markets close Monday, and The Wall Street Journal reports that analysts expect Apple's privacy rules to slow the growth of Facebook's ad revenues . There's plenty of speculation, too, that Facebook will announce a new corporate name Monday. Perhaps, Metaverse Inc.?

Business Insider reported Sunday that the attorneys general of 12 states have updated an existing lawsuit against Google to include a charge that Google and Facebook "have been working together to improve Facebook's ability to recognize users … [t]hereby circumventing one Big Tech company's efforts to compete by offering users better privacy."

So, on the one hand, Apple is a tech giant using its market power to crush the competition and on the other hand, it is the victim of another "Big Tech" firm's attempt to crush the competition.

ALSO READ: Oil Is Heading to $85: 4 Big-Dividend Mega-Cap Integrated Stocks to Buy Now

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Apple’s Steve Wozniak Knows What’s Up: “There Can Never Be Another Bitcoin”

The technical genius behind Apple, Steve Wozniak AKA The Woz, visited Yahoo! Finance to talk about everything under the sun. They titled the post “Steve Wozniak on accepting crypto pitches in ‘Unicorn Hunters’,” even though only the last few minutes were about that. Such is the power of cryptocurrencies. Unicorn Hunters is a Shark-Tank-like show about finding new ventures to invest in. Host Brian Sozzi asked Wozniak, “Are you a believer in crypto? Is that a pitch you would entertain?”
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Epic says Apple doesn't meet the mark to stay App Store injunction

Epic has filed its opposition to Apple's appeal that requested a stay on changes to the App Store, claiming Apple hasn't done enough to legally prove it will be irreparably harmed by the changes, even if they are temporary. In U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' September ruling in...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Epic Games opposes Apple's effort to pause antitrust trial orders

(Reuters) - “Fortnite” creator Epic Games on Friday opposed Apple Inc’s efforts to put on hold orders handed down in an antitrust trial as a potentially lengthy appeals process plays out. U.S. district Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in September struck down here some of the iPhone maker's App Store rules,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Spiegel
TechSpot

Apple's advertising growth appears to have tripled since instituting App Tracking Transparency rules

In context: Facebook predicted that there would be an "adocalypse" after Apple began enforcing its App Tracking Transparency earlier this year. I don't know if that's actually been the case since ad-supported apps still pound me with advertisements that seem no different than before. However, one analyst firm says Apple has greatly benefitted from the new ATT rules.
TECHNOLOGY
imore.com

Epic Games files opposition to Apple appeal in App Store case

Epic Games has filed to oppose a bid from Apple to stop an injunction against the company. A court in the Epic Games trial ruled Apple should stop preventing developers from sending people elsewhere to make purchases. Epic says denying the request is in the public interest. Epic Games has...
BUSINESS
TrustedReviews

Apple M1X vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?

The next Apple event is coming up in just a few hours, so here’s what you need to know about the M1X and M2 chipsets. We’re all familiar with the M1 chip, which debuted last year in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Mini models, but Apple seems to be working on two new chipsets: the M1X and the M2.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Earnings#Apple Inc#Big Tech#Mobile Advertising#District Court#Aapl#The App Store#Reuters#Ios#The Wall Street Journal
idownloadblog.com

Apple drums up attention for upcoming in-app events in the App Store ahead of public launch

Way back in August of this year, Apple started promoting in-app events hosted within the App Store. It’s a quick and easy way for developers to show off high-profile elements within their apps, including in-game competitions, content premieres, and much more. At the time, it was expected that the feature would go live alongside the public launch of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. However, that did not turn out to be the case. But Apple’s finally ready to welcome the feature and launch it to the public.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple hints at Apple Music app for gaming consoles

More evidence of an impending Apple Music debut on Playstation, Xbox and other consoles surfaced on Monday when Apple updated promotional materials to reference compatibility with gaming hardware. As noted by The Verge's Tom Warren in a tweet, Apple recently updated its website with new information regarding Apple Music availability,...
MUSIC
9to5Mac

Apple Developer app updated with picture-in-picture, Accessibility improvements, more

Apple is rolling out a notable update to the Apple Developer application for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Today’s update brings the app to version 9.3, and it includes accessibility improvements, sorting improvements, and system-wide picture-in-picture support. Here’s what Apple says about today’s update in the release notes:. If you’re watching...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Trusted Reviews

Even Apple’s £19 cleaning cloth has been hit with delays

If you were waiting to snatch up the £19 Apple Polishing Cloth then you’re out of luck as the earliest you can get it is December. It seems that we can’t escape the current shortages no matter how hard we try. Stock issues are still plaguing tech, from the ongoing chip shortage to the continuing difficultly of buying a PS5.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's attempt to stall the judge's decision against it for years is opposed by Epic

Epic Games, developer of the popular Fortnite game, said yesterday that it opposes Apple's request for a stay that would temporarily block Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' injunction from taking effect. That injunction prevents Apple from stopping game developers from sending subscribers a link to alternative payment platforms. Apple demands that games listed in the App Store use its own payment system which gives Apple a 30% cut of in-app revenue.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Kuo: Apple's AR/VR headset has been delayed

Apple's VR headset has suffered a production setback. A new report says it will begin production of Q4 2022, rather than Q2. It could signal the device won't be released until 2023. A new report claims that Apple's VR headset has now been delayed, with production not starting until the...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Here’s what Apple didn’t announce at its October event: New Mac mini, iMac Pro, more

Apple’s October “Unleashed” event brought the launch of the M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple Silicon chips that power the all-new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks. We also got the 3rd-gen AirPods with Spatial Audio and more. However, there were a few of things in Apple’s pipeline that weren’t unveiled. Let’s look at everything Apple didn’t announce at its October event.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Apple's VR headset could be delayed until early 2023

A forecast made by noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared in a note to investors predicts that mass production of the Apple VR headset may not begin until the last quarter of 2022, which could mean that they are not widely available until early 2023. Kuo suggests that the reason for...
ELECTRONICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

67K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy