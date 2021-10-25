CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Uzbekistan’s incumbent leader wins 2nd term in office

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — Preliminary results from Uzbekistan’s presidential election show the incumbent leader winning a second five-year term in the tightly controlled Central...

abc17news.com

newschain

Uzbekistan’s president heads for landslide election win

Uzbeks have voted in a presidential election that the incumbent is expected to win in a landslide against weak competition. Although President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has relaxed many of the policies of his dictatorial predecessor, he has made little effort at political reform. Mirziyoyev, who took office in 2016 upon the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Over 80 pc of voters participate in Uzbekistan's presidential election

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The turnout at the Sunday presidential election in Uzbekistan surpassed 80 percent, the country's Central Election Commission says. As of 8 p.m. local time on Sunday (15:00 GMT), when the poll stations closed, 16,036,914 Uzbek citizens had cast their ballot, which is 80.8 percent of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

North Macedonia PM Zaev resigns after poor poll showing

North Macedonia's embattled Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Sunday that he was resigning following his party's poor showing in municipal elections over the weekend. The shock announcement follows months of sliding popularity for the prime minister as he struggled to keep the country's economy on track amid the pandemic's headwinds and talks over possible accession to the European Union all but stalled. "I take the responsibility for the results of these elections. I resign as prime minister," Zaev said during a press conference. "I have brought freedom and democracy, and democracy means taking responsibility," he said.
WORLD
AFP

Rebels claim control of Ethiopian city, sparking govt denials

Tigrayan rebels said Saturday they have secured "full control" of the strategic northern Ethiopian city of Dessie, sparking a furious denial by the government even as residents reported a retreat by federal forces from the area. The capture of Dessie by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) marks a new step in its offensive in the nearly year-long war, after it retook most of Tigray from federal forces in June and expanded its presence into neighbouring regions. In response to the TPLF's latest push southward, the United States on Saturday called on the rebels to withdraw from the regions of Afar and Amhara, home of Dessie. A TPLF spokesman, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, had earlier tweeted that "the city of Dessie is under full control of our forces".
WORLD
The Independent

Japan votes in national election, 1st key test for Kishida

Japanese voters are casting ballots in national elections Sunday, a first big test for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to determine if he has a large enough mandate to tackle a coronavirus-battered economy, a fast-aging and dwindling population and security challenges from China and North Korea Up for grabs are 465 seats in the lower house, the more powerful of the two-chamber Japanese Diet, or parliament.Kishida's governing Liberal Democratic Party is expected to lose some seats from pre-election levels, but maintain a comfortable majority together with its junior coalition partner Komeito.Kishida, 64, was elected prime minister on Oct. 4 after...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

N.Macedonia opposition seeks election after local poll sweep

The leader of North Macedonia’s conservative opposition is calling for an early parliamentary election after scoring a sweeping victory in municipal polls that prompted the center-left prime minister to announce his resignation.Hristijan Mickoski, who heads the main opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, told supporters early Monday that the governing Social Democrats had “lost legitimacy” and should call a snap election.Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister late Sunday after his party lost municipal races in the capital Skopje and other cities.Danela Arsovska, a conservative-backed lawyer and economist, is set to become the first female mayor of Skopje....
ELECTIONS
AFP

Japan's PM Kishida calls victory after 'tough' election

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared victory on Monday after his ruling coalition won a strong majority in national elections, vowing to boost the virus-hit economy and "take a leading role" in Asia's push towards carbon neutrality. "We will not only stand firm on our 2050 carbon-neutral goal but also take a leading role in working towards zero emissions in Asia," he said.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Australia prime minister attacks French leader’s credibility

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has attacked the credibility of French President Emmanuel Macron as a newspaper quoted a text message that suggested France anticipated “bad news” about a now-scuttled submarine deal. Macron this week accused Morrison of lying to him in June about the fate of a contract to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines. Australia dumped that deal when it formed an alliance with U.S. and Britain to acquire a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines built with U.S. technology. Morrison said he made clear to Macron in June that conventional submarines would not meet Australia’s needs. Macron later texted: “Should I expect good or bad news for our joint submarines ambitions?”
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
