Jack Phillips The Epoch Times The disruptions that are currently snarling supply chains across the globe and the United States will “certainly” continue into next year, said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Sunday, Oct. 17. Last week, some industry groups and companies said that the White House won’t be able to alleviate supply shortages and bottlenecks before Christmas arrives, potentially causing more political damage to President Joe Biden amid shortages and a spike in inflation. Meanwhile, images of dozens of cargo container ships seen waiting outside two California ports drew headlines, as the ships are expected to be stuck there for months before they can unload. “Certainly, a lot of the challenges that we’ve been experiencing this year will continue in.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO