APSO Christmas Crusade underway

“Winter Nights & Magical Lights” will be the theme for the Daviess County Christmas Parade slated for Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. “It is parade time and since we had to cancel last year due to COVID we are hoping for lots of participation. Come one, come all. We are asking and hoping that most, if not all entries include music of some type and feature lights,” said Debbie Neukam, a member of parade committee, who stressed the parade is open to entries from around the county.

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO