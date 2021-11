Be their guest, be their guest. The Dr. Theodore A. Atlas Foundation dinner is set to return to the Hilton Garden Inn on Nov. 18 for the first time in two years and will celebrate its 25th Anniversary since its inception in 1997. Last year’s event was held virtually due to the pandemic, but this year’s rendition returns to Staten Island with droves of celebrity guests, including actors Tracy Morgan and Tony Danza.

