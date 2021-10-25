CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden inherited a broken government. Attracting a new generation of civil servants won’t be easy.

By Rudy Mehrbani
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This article is part of a series on current challenges facing the federal bureaucracy from “Rethinking Our Democracy.” A joint initiative by the Center for Effective Government (@UChicagoCEG) at the University of Chicago and Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy),“Rethinking our Democracy'' produces written series on key areas of institutional and democratic...

Comments / 93

Tim F
7d ago

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha. Everything was going well until he got into office. Now the country is a disaster of his - and only his - making

Reply(3)
86
WarchiefANU
8d ago

Hypocricy, The Biden Administration's Culpability to Open Borders during a Deadly Pandemic is not only a "Threat to National Security," it's a "Violation of Oath of Office." Spreading Communicable Disease Statutes, "Terrorism and Terrorist Threats" At the Federal Level the Department of Justice (DOJ) formally announced that the Coronavirus appears to meet the statuary definition of a "Biological Agent" and the people who intentionally spread the Virus could be prosecuted for "Terrorism," also "Assault and Battery," "Child Endangerment," "Reckless Endangerment," "Aggravated Assault," "Reckless Behavior That Causes Bodily Harm," and "Harassment." Let's not forget "Treason" and "Crimes Against Humanity." All Impeachable Offenses!!!

Reply(2)
61
kj roberts
7d ago

Biden inherited a thriving economy, with all kinds of possibilities for its citizens, but he doesn't want success, he wants America to fail and become like China.

Reply
41
Washington Post

How Biden’s Afghan blunder is already endangering U.S. security

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. After overthrowing the Taliban government in Afghanistan in 2001, U.S. and NATO forces stayed in the country primarily to preclude the Taliban from regaining power and again providing sanctuary for terrorists threatening worldwide attacks. U.S. presidents voiced other reasons to remain, some important, some not. Mistakes were made and money wasted. The undeniable human cost was almost entirely caused by the terrorists’ continued barbarity.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Biden presses US leadership with domestic agenda on the line

As Joe Biden sought to project US leadership on the world stage at a climate summit in Scotland on Monday, he was banking his legacy at home on a crucial show of support for his domestic agenda and a state election seen as an early referendum on his presidency. Tuesday's election, the first genuinely competitive state-wide contest since Biden took office in January, is expected to be a bellwether of Democrats' chances of hanging on to Congress in 2022 as well as a test of Biden's waning popularity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Donald Trump
@JohnLocke

Biden’s Budget Giveaways Won’t Necessarily Save Him

Naomi Lim of the Washington Examiner ponders the political implications of President Biden’s spending proposals. President Joe Biden’s hopes of bolstering his job approval numbers by passing his spending packages soon may be diminished as Democrats disagree on what should be in their sweeping partisan social welfare and climate proposal — as well as how to pay for it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Cruz won't let Biden turn over Leaf

With help from Nahal Toosi and Daniel Lippman. Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. BREAKING: Homeland Security Secretary ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS tested positive for Covid-19 this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

‘Popularism’ on Climate Won’t Help Biden or the Planet

We all buy insurance, but as a product it’s still a tough sell. Paying for the intangible risk of the unthinkable happening might be necessary. But popular? That would be a stretch. Climate policy is similar. Americans’ concern about climate change has risen over time, and most favor measures to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Press Democrat

Goldberg: Pramila Jaypaly won’t let the Biden presidency fail

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another. I recently confided to Pramila Jayapal, the leader of the House Progressive Caucus, that I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Government Shutdowns#Civil Service#Civil Servants#The University Of Chicago#Cabinet
Washington Post

Democrats aren’t convincing non-Democrats that Republicans are threatening democracy

Most Americans agree that our democracy faces a serious threat. You probably read that sentence in the way that you read other first sentences in other stories about new polling, absorbing it as context for what comes next. But it’s worth pausing on that sentence alone: Most Americans — 8 in 10 in a new poll from Marist University conducted for NPR and PBS NewsHour — say that democracy faces a serious threat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Already Trying to Contest Tomorrow’s Virginia Gubernatorial Election

Donald Trump has spent his time out of office doing everything he can to destroy the American public’s faith in its election systems. Polls have indicated he’s succeeding, but the first big real-world litmus test could come tomorrow, as Trump-backed candidate Glenn Youngkin squares off against Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial election. The race has been hotly contested, and Youngkin and McAuliffe appear to be neck-and-neck. As of Monday morning, FiveThirtyEight has Youngkin ahead by just 0.6 in polling averages. The slim margin means Youngkin very much could lose. Trump made clear Monday morning that if this does happen...
VIRGINIA STATE
