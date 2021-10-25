CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Minimum wage to rise from £8.91 an hour to £9.50

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhsUi_0cbn7O5z00

The national minimum wage for adults is to go up to £9.50 an hour in this week’s budget, the Treasury has confirmed.

The rate, also known as the national living wage, is currently at £8.91 – meaning the rise represents a 6.6 per cent increase.

The national living wage applies to workers aged 23 and over, with a lower rate in place for younger workers. Those aged 21 to 22 will see an 83p increase, up to £9.18.

But the increase for 16 and 17-year-olds will be just 19p, while the rate for 18 to 20-year-olds will be 27p more. The minimum wage for apprentices will go up 51p to £4.81.

The government said the increases were “broadly consistent” with previous rises, which it said had impacted between 1.5 and 2.5 million workers.

But the wage floor rise will come at the same time as the government increases national insurance contributions for low earners and cuts universal credit payments, meaning many workers will see little of the increase.

Announcing the increase, chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “This is a government that is on the side of working people. This wage boost ensures we’re making work pay and keeps us on track to meet our target to end low pay by the end of this parliament.”

The government has pledged to raise the adult rate to two-thirds of median earnings by the end of the parliament – around £10.40 on current estimates.

Labour says it wants a minimum wage of at least £10. Keir Starmer’s leadership has resisted calls from his own members and unions to commit to gradually raising the rate to £15 an hour.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine said the wage rise would be offset by the national insurance rise and universal credit cut.

“Ahead of the budget, people will be looking to the chancellor's announcement of a pay rise to help them. Instead they will be bitterly disappointed to see almost half of any rise snatched away by the Treasury before it even reaches their bank accounts,” she said.

“The Conservatives carelessly breaking their promise not to increase national insurance is hitting working people hard on their paychecks, snatching back money from people who have worked hard for their salary.

“The chancellor seems to be taking working families for granted. Instead of a fair deal, families across the country are facing a budget nightmare with a soaring rise to the cost of living paired with tax hikes left, right and centre.”

Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the treasury, said: “This underwhelming offer works out at £1,000 a year less than Labour’s existing plans for a minimum wage of at least £10 per hour for people working full-time. Much of it will be swallowed up by the government’s tax rises, universal credit cuts and failure to get a grip on energy bills.

“It’s clear that Labour is the only party serious about improving the prospects of working people.”

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said the government needed to "set its sights higher" than the announced policy.

"We need a £10 minimum wage now, and we need ministers to cancel the cut to universal credit," she said.

"This increase won’t come into effect until next spring by which time many household budgets will have been hammered by rising bills and the universal credit cut.”

Mr Sunak will deliver his autumn spending statement on Wednesday, where he will chart the economy’s course over the next six months and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
yourmoney.com

Why the state pension increase could leave retirees worse off

The UK state pension is set to increase by 3.1% next year, in line with September’s CPI inflation figure. This follows government’s decision to axe the earnings element of the ‘triple-lock’ for 2022/23. However, chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday warned inflation is set to average 4% over the next 12 months...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Budget reveals high tax, weak wage economy will hit middle income families, Resolution Foundation says

Higher taxes mean middle income families will be worse off by mid-decade, according to a new budget analysis by living standards think tank, the Resolution Foundation.Tax will reach its highest level as a share of the economy since 1950 by 2026-27, the study shows. This is equal to a £3,000 increase per household since Boris Johnson took office as prime minister. It comes as weak pay growth will cause real wages to fall next year, accounting for inflation. This is even as the UK experiences its worst decade for pay growth since the 1930s. The UK’s stagnant living standards...
INCOME TAX
WTHI

2 million Brits get a raise as minimum wage jumps to $13 an hour

Up to 2 million UK workers will be getting bigger paychecks starting in April following a hike to the minimum wage. The minimum hourly wage for people over the age of 23 will increase by 6.6% to £9.50 ($13), the government said ahead of its budget announcement on Wednesday. The...
UNIVERSAL, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Bridget Phillipson
Person
Christine Jardine
Telegraph

Live Politics latest news: Rishi Sunak to raise living wage to £9.50 an hour in Budget

Cladding crisis 'could bankrupt lenders if mortgages are unpaid'. The national living wage will be increased to around £9.50 an hour, Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, is expected to announce later this week. Government ministers are understood to have accepted the Low Pay Commission’s recommendation for the increase. Currently workers aged...
WORLD
WEHOville.com

WE KNOW WEHO: Minimum Wage Increase

This special edition of the We Know WeHo discusses the potential impacts of the proposed minimum wage increase on the kinds of businesses that are highlighted in the podcast’s regular airings. We interviewed a range of businesses and residents facing differing challenges, offering a human face to the consequences of policy change.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Telegraph

Number of families paying inheritance tax will double

Thousands more families will be forced to pay inheritance tax in the coming years than previously feared, official figures have revealed. The number of people paying the divisive levy will more than double compared to pre-pandemic levels in the next five years. The number of estates subjected to the death duty will reach close to 50,000 annually by 2026, up from 22,000 in 2018-19 before the pandemic began, according to the latest economic predictions from the Office for Budget Responsibility, published alongside the Budget.
INCOME TAX
BBC

Will mortgages become more expensive? and other Budget questions

People are scrutinising the details of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Budget, to see what it means for them. Our personal finance correspondent Kevin Peachey answers some of your questions:. Will the Budget cause mortgage rates to rise? (John Burnie) Mortgage rates have been very low by historical standards in recent times...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury#Labour#Democrat
Southside Matt

G20 agrees to raise all prices across the board and worldwide

Meeting in Rome, Italy, leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies (G20) endorsed a plan to set a minimum global tax on corporations. The endorsement is basically a commitment to adopt a tax plan set by the Orgnisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) adopted in August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
The Motley Fool

3 Shocking Social Security Stats You Won't Believe

Americans are relying too much on Social Security. Benefits are lower than you might expect. Claiming benefits early can cause a significant reduction in income. Social Security is a popular entitlement program, but many people don't understand it. If you don't learn the truth about these benefits early on, you may face some financial shocks when it comes time for retirement and you eventually think about claiming your checks.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson offers extra £1bn for climate crisis fund, but only if UK economy bounces back

Boris Johnson is pledging to put an extra £1bn into a climate crisis fund for poor nations – but only if the UK economy bounces back from Covid.The pledge comes alongside a warning from the prime minister that it is “one minute to midnight” in the fight against the climate disaster and an appeal for the world “to act now”.“If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow,” Mr Johnson is expected to tell 120 world leaders at the Cop26 opening ceremony in Glasgow.But the United Nations summit...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Brexit fishing row with France: Ask The Independent’s chief political commentator John Rentoul anything

It was predictable – and it was predicted – that Brexit would not be a “clean break” with the European Union, and that leaving would merely be the start of never-ending negotiations. So it has proved, with the talks to resolve differences over the Northern Ireland protocol now complicated by a simultaneous dispute over fishing rights in the Channel.Over the weekend Boris Johnson and David Frost, his Brexit negotiator, warned the French that they would launch dispute settlement proceedings under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement if they carry out threats to our fishing industry and energy supplies.Meanwhile, last week’s official...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

313K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy