Veem, Q2 partner for AR/AP solutions

Basiq and Zeal Solutions have partnered to leverage customer financial data to provide enriched credit assessment solutions, according to the official press release. The new solutions seek to accelerate customer onboarding with real-time data and improve servicing and decisioning through transaction insights. With the Comprehensive Credit Reporting (CCR) regime as well as the proliferation of alternative credit, detailed analysis on a borrower's financial viability is more important than ever. Comprehensive, accurate, and up to date customer financial data can not only help financial institutions better service borrowers with a positive credit history and a new generation of ‘borrowers’ but also those going through financial hardship. The rollout of Open Banking under the Consumer Data Right (CDR) alongside the CCR regime mandate the opening of data needed to enrich credit assessments for a wide variety of lenders.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO