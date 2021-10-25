Veem, Q2 partner for AR/AP solutions

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOnline payments solution provider Veem has partnered with the Q2 Innovation Studio Marketplace to make its accounts receivables and payables (AR/AP) automation platform available to FIs on the Q2 digital banking platform, according to wcax.com. This partnership with Q2, a provider...

thepaypers.com

creditshelf and FIBR Bank expand cooperation for SME loans

Germany-based SME financier creditshelf and Netherlands-based FIBR Bank, previously Amsterdam Trade Bank, have expanded their cooperation. The creditshelf platform is used to select suitable credit projects, analyse the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, and provide credit scoring as well as risk-adequate pricing. FIBR is a digital bank for entrepreneurs and offers business borrowing, such as business mortgages and credit facilities, with interest from 3% on amounts from EUR 250,000 to EUR 5,000,000.
thepaypers.com

Basiq, Zeal Solutions to improve credit assessment solutions

Basiq and Zeal Solutions have partnered to leverage customer financial data to provide enriched credit assessment solutions, according to the official press release. The new solutions seek to accelerate customer onboarding with real-time data and improve servicing and decisioning through transaction insights. With the Comprehensive Credit Reporting (CCR) regime as well as the proliferation of alternative credit, detailed analysis on a borrower's financial viability is more important than ever. Comprehensive, accurate, and up to date customer financial data can not only help financial institutions better service borrowers with a positive credit history and a new generation of ‘borrowers’ but also those going through financial hardship. The rollout of Open Banking under the Consumer Data Right (CDR) alongside the CCR regime mandate the opening of data needed to enrich credit assessments for a wide variety of lenders.
thepaypers.com

Effi expands product search API

Australia-based mortgage broking platform Effi’s product search API has expanded with LIXI Codes for lenders and the ability to identify lenders funding the fossil fuel industry, according to Australian Fintech. Fintechs including Sherlok, an Australia-based automated repricing and refinancing platform for mortgage brokers, use the API to drive growth for...
thepaypers.com

VAI and FinCompare intensify cooperation for supplier invoice pre-financing

Germany-based purchasing finance company for medium-sized businesses VAI Trade has announced intensifying its cooperation with corporate finance marketplace FinCompare. As part of Volksbank Berlin, VAI offers pre-financing of supplier invoices of up to EUR 150,000. By integrating VAI on the FinCompare platform, inquiries from SMEs are preselected by FinCompare and inquiring companies immediately receive an indication of the conditions. In the future, an automated check and direct approval of purchase financing for SMEs via VAI is conceivable through the cooperation if certain criteria are met. For VAI, the cooperation with FinCompare offers another opportunity to optimise working capital for young and small companies.
thepaypers.com

Ixopay partners with Payaut

Austria-based PCI-certified payment orchestration platform Ixopay has entered into a cooperation with Netherlands-based marketplace payment provider Payaut. With the solutions from Ixopay and Payaut, customers can independently connect to their preferred payment providers. Payaut carries out the KYC check of the sellers and allows the marketplace to swap payment service providers. Ixopay offers merchants payment routing, cascading and risk management functions. Ixopay offers automatic reconciliation and billing processing, reporting and plug-in-based integration of acquirers and payment service providers.
thepaypers.com

PayMaya accelerates rollout of QR Ph P2M million acceptance points

Philippines-based digital payments ecosystem PayMaya has accelerated the launch of a new payment platform using QR code to transform the country into a cash-lite economy. PayMaya has rolled out a number of QR Ph P2M (person-to-merchant) acceptance points across its enterprise base, now at over 160,000 online and on-ground touchpoints, including large companies, government agencies, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
thepaypers.com

Tassat releases its TassatPay

Tassat has released its TassatPay platform which enables banks to issue cash-backed stablecoins known as DigitalDollars as well as a real-time bank payment network. The TassatPay platform is one of the blockchain-based real-time payment platform fully deployed within the US banking system. It has executed over USD 200 billion in real-time payments.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
thepaypers.com

Payble achieves accreditation readiness in 1 month with Adatree

Australia-based SaaS technology provider Adatree has helped payments platform Payble accelerate its Accredited Data Recipient (ADR) journey to 4 weeks. Payble completed its ADR application in one month, by leveraging Adatree’s ADR Accelerator product for application document templates and the Adatree ‘Industry Sandbox’, which provides realistic simulations for companies to test their proof of concept ahead of going to market and provides them with the testing experience of being an ADR.
thepaypers.com

GrabPay is available for AltPayNet clients in the Philippines

Hong Kong-based SaaS company AltPayNet has offered GrabPay as its latest payment gateway solution to partners in the Philippines. GrabPay is the mobile wallet of Singapore-based Grab and enables users to make seamless and rewarding payments for Grab services such as GrabCard, GrabFood and GrabDelivery, as well as for online and in-store transactions.
Sourcing Journal

How Pandemic Precautions Are Shaping Product Development

Traditionally, product development was a collaborative, in-person experience filled with international travel and meetings. But as Covid-19 spread around the globe, simply hopping on a plane to visit a mill or design office became more complex, requiring companies to adapt and adopt virtual processes. Although vaccinations have ushered in some return to normalcy, there are still constraints preventing product teams and their suppliers from interacting as they did before, explained Concept III managing partner Chris Parkes during a recent conversation with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. Office capacity limits mean that not every team member is in the same...
thepaypers.com

Soon platform partners with Visa and others to launch automated wealth engine

US-based wealth management platform Soon has signed partnerships with Visa, Central Bank of Kansas City subsidiary Central Payments, Falls Fintech, and Galileo to allow customers grow their wealth. By partnering with Visa, fintech company Soon will launch its Visa Debit Card that offers cashback services whenever paying for goods. Soon...
thepaypers.com

ShopeePay expands digital payments

ShopeePay, a Singapore-based payments app, has partnered with Malaysia-based fintech GHL Systems Berhad to expand digital payment acceptance in the Philippines. In a statement, Shopee said, the partnership has brought its cashless payment solutions for businesses and consumers to over 83,000 merchant points nationwide. GHL is a payment solutions provider in ASEAN, with a footprint of 383,600 payment touchpoints across the region driving digital payments.
futuretravelexperience.com

Brock Solutions announced as Strategic Partner of FTE Baggage Innovation Working Groups

Future Travel Experience (FTE) is excited to announce that Brock Solutions has become the latest company to sign up as a Strategic Partner of the FTE Baggage Innovation Working Groups (BIWG). We’ve launched these industry-wide Working Groups to help drive transformation in baggage and we’re delighted to have the support of Brock Solutions – one of the largest engineering solution providers of real-time automation systems.
thepaypers.com

Arkose Labs announces updates to its Fraud Deterrence Platform

Arkose Labs, a US-based fraud prevention company, has introduced new updates to its Fraud Deterrence Platform, including augmented risk detection and attack response. Arkose Labs is the only provider in the space to offer a warranty on this issue. The company’s Fraud Deterrence Platform is supported by artificial intelligence and offers a combination of risk classification, anomaly detection through machine learning, and dynamic attack response that deters malicious activity long-term.
thepaypers.com

Paysafe partners with Bitrise

Paysafe has entered a partnership with Hungary-based mobile development company Bitrise to leverage its platform in automating operational processes. Leveraging Bitrise’s mobile development platform, Paysafe has automated and accelerated the mobile practices behind its digital wallets Skrill and NETELLER, which provide alternative payment methods. The move to Bitrise has enabled Paysafe to automate and scale the operational processes and workflows that influence users’ in-app experience leading up to and including payments.
thepaypers.com

Nubank acquires fintech Olivia

Digital bank Nubank has reached an agreement to acquire fintech Olivia, according to Pipeline.The Olivia app uses artificial intelligence to help consumers spend better and save, by analysing debits and credits from linking to the user's bank accounts using encryption. Olivia began operating in the US in 2016 and only debuted in Brazil in 2021, when it raised R$ 25 million (approximately USD 4.4 million) with investors to scale the operation.
thepaypers.com

First Bank partners with Backbase

US-based First Bank has teamed up with Engagement Banking technology provider Backbase to upgrade its end-to-end digital banking experience. The partnership will see First Bank adopt Backbase’s Backbase-as-a-Service (BaaS) managed hosting, Digital Sales, Digital Assist, and Digital Banking solutions to create a holistic experience for retail and business banking customers alike – in turn giving First Bank control over its speed of innovation and ability to tailor the customer experience. This suite of products will enable First Bank to modernise its banking technology infrastructure, grow its business banking share, and harmonise the front-end digital experience for all its customers – whether they’re banking online, over the phone or in-person. Additionally, with the introduction of Digital Assist, front-office teams will be empowered with the tools they need to service customers better.
thepaypers.com

Marqeta joins Temenos MarketPlace

Banking software company Temenos has announced that modern card issuing and payment processing platform Marqeta has joined the Temenos MarketPlace. Marqeta powers innovative payment solutions including Klarna, Uber, and Square. Joining the Temenos MarketPlace brings this solution to banks worldwide, from challenger banks to established incumbents. With instant access to Marqeta’s technology, these banks can bring new card and payment ideas and experiences to market at speed. The integration of Marqeta enables Temenos’ banking and financial institution customers to leverage Marqeta’s open API, Tokenization as a Service, Just in Time Gateway funding, as well as other functionalities.
