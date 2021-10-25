Bank INA, Mambu partner Indonesia

US-based First Bank has teamed up with Engagement Banking technology provider Backbase to upgrade its end-to-end digital banking experience. The partnership will see First Bank adopt Backbase’s Backbase-as-a-Service (BaaS) managed hosting, Digital Sales, Digital Assist, and Digital Banking solutions to create a holistic experience for retail and business banking customers alike – in turn giving First Bank control over its speed of innovation and ability to tailor the customer experience. This suite of products will enable First Bank to modernise its banking technology infrastructure, grow its business banking share, and harmonise the front-end digital experience for all its customers – whether they’re banking online, over the phone or in-person. Additionally, with the introduction of Digital Assist, front-office teams will be empowered with the tools they need to service customers better.

