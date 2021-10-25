CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bank INA, Mambu partner Indonesia

thepaypers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaaS cloud banking platform Mambu has partnered with Indonesia-based Bank INA to bring new digital banking services in Indonesia, according to Yahoo...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

creditshelf and FIBR Bank expand cooperation for SME loans

Germany-based SME financier creditshelf and Netherlands-based FIBR Bank, previously Amsterdam Trade Bank, have expanded their cooperation. The creditshelf platform is used to select suitable credit projects, analyse the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, and provide credit scoring as well as risk-adequate pricing. FIBR is a digital bank for entrepreneurs and offers business borrowing, such as business mortgages and credit facilities, with interest from 3% on amounts from EUR 250,000 to EUR 5,000,000.
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

Ixopay partners with Payaut

Austria-based PCI-certified payment orchestration platform Ixopay has entered into a cooperation with Netherlands-based marketplace payment provider Payaut. With the solutions from Ixopay and Payaut, customers can independently connect to their preferred payment providers. Payaut carries out the KYC check of the sellers and allows the marketplace to swap payment service providers. Ixopay offers merchants payment routing, cascading and risk management functions. Ixopay offers automatic reconciliation and billing processing, reporting and plug-in-based integration of acquirers and payment service providers.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Professional Bank Partners with Vouched to Accelerate Digital KYC and Identity Verification

Professional Holding Corp., the parent company of Professional Bank, announced a partnership with Vouched, award-winning artificial intelligence (AI) powering KYC, identity verification, and seamless digital onboarding for Professional Banks’ exceptional high-touch personal service. Marketing Technology News: Vouched, Leading AI-Powered Identity Verification Company, Appoints Steve McQuade as Chief…. “As a growing...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

GrabPay is available for AltPayNet clients in the Philippines

Hong Kong-based SaaS company AltPayNet has offered GrabPay as its latest payment gateway solution to partners in the Philippines. GrabPay is the mobile wallet of Singapore-based Grab and enables users to make seamless and rewarding payments for Grab services such as GrabCard, GrabFood and GrabDelivery, as well as for online and in-store transactions.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banking Services#Ina#Digital Banking#Yahoo Finance#Bank Ina#Saas#The Salim Group
thepaypers.com

PayMaya accelerates rollout of QR Ph P2M million acceptance points

Philippines-based digital payments ecosystem PayMaya has accelerated the launch of a new payment platform using QR code to transform the country into a cash-lite economy. PayMaya has rolled out a number of QR Ph P2M (person-to-merchant) acceptance points across its enterprise base, now at over 160,000 online and on-ground touchpoints, including large companies, government agencies, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Effi expands product search API

Australia-based mortgage broking platform Effi’s product search API has expanded with LIXI Codes for lenders and the ability to identify lenders funding the fossil fuel industry, according to Australian Fintech. Fintechs including Sherlok, an Australia-based automated repricing and refinancing platform for mortgage brokers, use the API to drive growth for...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Velo Labs and Inception work together for Southeast Asia remittances

The blockchain-based financial protocol company Velo Labs has joined forces with Inception, a cross-border remittance financial service company available in Southeast Asia. With the use of Velo’s technology, Inception will move its remittance business from traditional systems to blockchain efficiency, in SEA countries like Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Earlier in 2021, Velo has welcomed two other companies in its ecosystem – Bitazza and TEMPO Payments – to strengthen its market position.
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

DP World To Develop Seaports In Indonesia

By Tassia Sipahutar (Bloomberg) –Indonesia’s newly established wealth fund signed an agreement with Dubai port operator DP World to develop seaports in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Under the agreement, Indonesia Investment Authority and DP World, one of the biggest global port operators, will form a consortium to explore long-term investment...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
thepaypers.com

ShopeePay expands digital payments

ShopeePay, a Singapore-based payments app, has partnered with Malaysia-based fintech GHL Systems Berhad to expand digital payment acceptance in the Philippines. In a statement, Shopee said, the partnership has brought its cashless payment solutions for businesses and consumers to over 83,000 merchant points nationwide. GHL is a payment solutions provider in ASEAN, with a footprint of 383,600 payment touchpoints across the region driving digital payments.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Brazil launches Phase 3 of Open Banking

According to Belvo, Phase 3 of Open Banking in Brazil has started on 29 October 2021. The new phase is the penultimate stage of the implementation of the model by the Central Bank, whose completion is scheduled for 2022. The new stage, which was scheduled to begin on 30 September 2021, will be marked by the sharing of the payment initiation service – notably PIX transactions – and new possibilities for the consumer, including price comparisons, rates, and credit offers.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Hamilton Reserve Bank and authID.ai announce authentication solution

Saint Kitts and Nevis-based Hamilton Reserve Bank has deployed US-based authID.ai’s Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform. HRB has integrated Verified, authID.ai’s biometric multi-factor cloud-based authentication product that offers the use of a ‘selfie’ to confirm identity, thereby eliminating the use of vulnerable one-time passwords and knowledge-based questions for securing transactions and account recovery.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

CIBC Innovation Banking, Ten Coves Capital and Mosaik Partners Provide Point Predictive Inc. with Growth Financing

CIBC Innovation Banking, Ten Coves Capital, and Mosaik Partners are pleased to announce that they have provided new credit facilities and equity financing to San Diego-based Point Predictive Inc., a leading data and analytics company that helps lenders automate loan decisions, mitigate loan losses and reduce underwriting friction. Leveraging un-matched industry data consortiums and the power of AI and machine learning models, Point Predictive helps lenders better separate truthful loan applications from those containing fraud and misrepresentation to accelerate the underwriting process − a significant industry demand.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

PensionBee, Plaid partner for Open Finance

PensionBee and Plaid have partnered to expand Open Banking into Open Finance and help people gain access to and control over all aspects of their financial lives, according to the official press release. Open Banking has helped make much of consumer finance simpler, turning a paper-intensive, slow industry into an...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Nubank acquires fintech Olivia

Digital bank Nubank has reached an agreement to acquire fintech Olivia, according to Pipeline.The Olivia app uses artificial intelligence to help consumers spend better and save, by analysing debits and credits from linking to the user's bank accounts using encryption. Olivia began operating in the US in 2016 and only debuted in Brazil in 2021, when it raised R$ 25 million (approximately USD 4.4 million) with investors to scale the operation.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Inclusion non-profit Colorintech partners with Silicon Valley Bank

Colorintech has announced its partnership with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), one in a line of unions that will aim to transform Europe into one of the most inclusive tech hubs in the world. The co-founder of Colorintech, Ashleigh Ainsley, had an exclusive discussion with Finextra about this latest partnership. Colorintech...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Haptik Partners with Weefer Indonesia to Transform Customer Experience for ASEAN Enterprises

Jio Haptik Technologies Limited (Haptik), one of the world’s largest conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, announced a strategic partnership with Weefer Indonesia, a leading information technology and services company focusing on improving customer engagements in ASEAN. The partnership aims to provide personalized customer experiences, improve agent performance, and lower cost overheads for businesses.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

First Bank partners with Backbase

US-based First Bank has teamed up with Engagement Banking technology provider Backbase to upgrade its end-to-end digital banking experience. The partnership will see First Bank adopt Backbase’s Backbase-as-a-Service (BaaS) managed hosting, Digital Sales, Digital Assist, and Digital Banking solutions to create a holistic experience for retail and business banking customers alike – in turn giving First Bank control over its speed of innovation and ability to tailor the customer experience. This suite of products will enable First Bank to modernise its banking technology infrastructure, grow its business banking share, and harmonise the front-end digital experience for all its customers – whether they’re banking online, over the phone or in-person. Additionally, with the introduction of Digital Assist, front-office teams will be empowered with the tools they need to service customers better.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Peppermint partners with Dragonpay

Australia-based fintech Peppermint has signed a cash-in, fund transfers, and payments agreement with Philippines-based payments processor Dragonpay. The agreement provides bizmoto, a Peppermint payments app, with a one-stop payment gateway connecting the bizmoto network and ecosystem of services to a range of online and over the counter cash-in and payment channels throughout the Philippines.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Volt Bank is officially a data recipient in Australia under CDR

Volt Bank has become the first Australia-based neobank to become accredited as a data recipient under the consumer data right (CDR) scheme, according to itnews.com.au. The neobank joined the growing list of accredited data recipients (ADRs) after receiving final sign-off from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). Volt joins the likes Westpac - which became accredited in early October 2021, NAB, and CBA. The news also makes Volt the sixth Australian bank in total to achieve ADR status; the other two are Regional Australia Bank and Beyond Bank.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

PayU launches tokenisation solution 'PayU Token Hub' with Visa, Mastercard

Netherlands-based payment service provider PayU has announced the launch of ‘PayU Token Hub’, a tokenisation solution for businesses allowing customers to use saved cards. Built jointly by PayU and Wibmo, a PayU-owned full-stack global PayTech company, PayU Token Hub has partnered with card networks, including Visa, MasterCard, as well as with issuing banks, the company said.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy