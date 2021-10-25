CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus money: 5 federal programs to get you more financial relief

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (WKRC) - There are a variety of reasons that the current political climate in Congress makes the idea of a fourth stimulus check highly unlikely. However, there are some other federal programs that are giving money to Americans, ranging from rental aid to financial assistance for homeowners to child tax...

WKRC

1 million new stimulus checks were just sent, and here's who got them

(WKRC) - Four rounds of payments went out to most Americans, the most recent of which was a $1,400 payment from the American Rescue Plan that President joe Biden signed into law in March. Right now, Congress continues to debate Biden's massive infrastructure plan. While not directly a stimulus payment, the massive amount of spending will likely deliver a huge boost to the American economy.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

IRS sends out another big batch of refunds from March COVID relief bill

The IRS said Monday it has recently issued hundreds of thousands of COVID-19-related relief refunds to the tune of more than a half-billion dollars. These were the latest round of refunds made possible by the American Rescue Plan signed in March. The bill forgave taxes on the first $10,200 in...
AL.com

Stimulus update: Important deadline today that could impact payments

The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new tool that will allow families to update income information that could impact how much they receive from future child tax credit payments. The window to provide the updated information is small, however. Families with “significant income changes” that could result in higher...
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
Stimulus update: You have one day to make this big change to your Child Tax Credit payment

The expanded federal Child Tax Credit is helping millions of families across America. The expansion was made possible by the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March, which also delivered a one-time payment of $1,400 to most Americans. The first half of the expanded credit is being delivered in monthly payments until the end of 2021. Each payment helps out families to the tune of $15 billion dollars per month - $300 per child for children below age 6 and $250 for children ages 6 to 17.
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
