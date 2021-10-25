CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
QuantoPay, Quantocoin to launch in the US and Latam in 2022

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlockchain bank Quantocoin, which will be integrated into the QuantoPay digital banking platform, has planned to launch in the US and Latin American market in 2022, according to IBS Intelligence....

Kani offers data output integrations from multiple global processors

Kani, a UK-based SaaS platform provider, has announced it is offering payment and fintech companies ready-to-go data output integrations from global processing platforms. Kani’s automated reconciliation platform, which has reconciled over GBP 5 billion in processed payments volume to-date, offers clients the ability to simplify their data reporting and reconciliation processes.
Tassat releases its TassatPay

Tassat has released its TassatPay platform which enables banks to issue cash-backed stablecoins known as DigitalDollars as well as a real-time bank payment network. The TassatPay platform is one of the blockchain-based real-time payment platform fully deployed within the US banking system. It has executed over USD 200 billion in real-time payments.
Unlimint teases launch of ecommerce product

UK-based payment service provider Unlimint has announced its plan to launch its own ecommerce platform by the end of 2022. According to emarketer.com, with the share of global ecommerce sales expected to reach 21.8% in 2024 and regions like Latin America and APAC seeing double-digit ecommerce growth in these past 2 years, the industry will continue developing at record speed. Therefore, the company is looking to offer merchants worldwide a platform for selling online, without marketplaces or middlemen. In addition, the platform will have no entry threshold, allowing more access to merchants in developing countries.
PayMaya accelerates rollout of QR Ph P2M million acceptance points

Philippines-based digital payments ecosystem PayMaya has accelerated the launch of a new payment platform using QR code to transform the country into a cash-lite economy. PayMaya has rolled out a number of QR Ph P2M (person-to-merchant) acceptance points across its enterprise base, now at over 160,000 online and on-ground touchpoints, including large companies, government agencies, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
GrabPay is available for AltPayNet clients in the Philippines

Hong Kong-based SaaS company AltPayNet has offered GrabPay as its latest payment gateway solution to partners in the Philippines. GrabPay is the mobile wallet of Singapore-based Grab and enables users to make seamless and rewarding payments for Grab services such as GrabCard, GrabFood and GrabDelivery, as well as for online and in-store transactions.
Soon platform partners with Visa and others to launch automated wealth engine

US-based wealth management platform Soon has signed partnerships with Visa, Central Bank of Kansas City subsidiary Central Payments, Falls Fintech, and Galileo to allow customers grow their wealth. By partnering with Visa, fintech company Soon will launch its Visa Debit Card that offers cashback services whenever paying for goods. Soon...
Millicom back to profits as LatAm gets jabbed

Millicom, the Nasdaq-traded mobile operator focused on Latin America, swung back to profits in a turnaround third quarter, while also announcing it may follow Telefónica in splitting off its infrastructure and mobile financial services businesses. The company had "double-digit customer growth in Latin America" in the quarter and "grew service...
Financial inclusion and digital innovation in LATAM – interview with SafetyPay

We sat down with Gustavo Ruiz Moya, CEO of SafetyPay, to learn more about financial inclusion, digital innovation, and the role of alternative payment options in LATAM. LATAM has seen great progress when it comes to increasing general access to financial products. Can you elaborate on the initiatives in this space that either emerged or gained ground during the last couple of years?
Brazil launches Phase 3 of Open Banking

According to Belvo, Phase 3 of Open Banking in Brazil has started on 29 October 2021. The new phase is the penultimate stage of the implementation of the model by the Central Bank, whose completion is scheduled for 2022. The new stage, which was scheduled to begin on 30 September 2021, will be marked by the sharing of the payment initiation service – notably PIX transactions – and new possibilities for the consumer, including price comparisons, rates, and credit offers.
Virtualsoft brings further LatAm depth for Pariplay

Pariplay is looking to further cement its position within the Latin American region, after the Aspire Global content and aggregator provider secured a partnership with platform provider Virtualsoft. This will see a selection of the group’s portfolio of more than 120 titles become available to the LatAm-based firm operator network,...
PayU launches tokenisation solution 'PayU Token Hub' with Visa, Mastercard

Netherlands-based payment service provider PayU has announced the launch of ‘PayU Token Hub’, a tokenisation solution for businesses allowing customers to use saved cards. Built jointly by PayU and Wibmo, a PayU-owned full-stack global PayTech company, PayU Token Hub has partnered with card networks, including Visa, MasterCard, as well as with issuing banks, the company said.
EBANX acquirers B2B fintech Juno in Brazil

Brazil-based fintech EBANX has finalised the acquisition of payments company Juno, expanding its customers base. The completion of Juno's acquisition by EBANX follows a USD 430 million Series C investment that EBANX received from Advent International in June 2021 , as well as the acquisition of shares in the Brazilian Banco Topázio , which is helping to optimise the company's foreign-exchange operations.
Nøelse, Netcetera partner for payment security

France-based PSP Afone has launched an alternative banking project, Nøelse, and partnered with Netcetera to improve the security for their customers. In a previously analog market, Nøelse offers digital banking for individuals and companies with a focus on easy online access and Europe-based transactions. To support card-not-present transactions and protect against online fraud, they needed to improve security on a ACS and 3DS server and chose to partner with Netcetera.
Food ordering Mr. Yum to expand in the US and UK

QR code menu ordering system Mr Yum plans to expand outside Australia after an 11 million USD funding, reaching markets from the US and UK. While seeing a shift in the way people order their food during the COVID-19 outbreak, Australia-based Mr. Yum is ready to increase its customer base abroad, launching its services on two other continents. With over 12.5 million USD funding and 11 million customers, the company claims QR codes are not only here to stay but also simplify the food ordering and delivering mechanisms.
Lendable to Launch USD 100 mln MSMEs fintech fund

Kenya-based Lendable, an emerging market fintech credit provider, is targeting a USD 100 million closed-ended fund focused on emerging and frontier market fintech investments. The Lendable MSME Fintech Credit Fund has soft closed a USD 49 million investment from DFC, EMIIF (DFAT), Calvert Impact Capital, Ceniarth, BIO, FMO and FSD Africa (FSDAi). Another USD 20 million is on track to close in the fourth quarter and the fund is expected to hard close above USd 100 million in 2022.
Tinkoff launches international transfers via phone number

Tinkoff has launched a new service enabling clients of foreign banks to make transfers using their phone number. Now, Tinkoff customers can make transfers to 10 banks in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, namely: Dushanbe City, Alif Bank, CB Kyrgyzstan, Universal Bank, the National Bank of Uzbekistan, ANORBANK, Kompanion Bank, Commerce Bank of Tajikistan, the International Bank of Tajikistan, and Imon International. By the end of 2021, Tinkoff plans to expand this list to include more countries, notably Armenia, alongside a further 8-10 banks. In 2022, the company will work to enable phone number transfers across the remaining CIS countries as well as other international regions. Tinkoff also plans to launch reverse transfers from the CIS to Russia, as well as enable transfers between customers of foreign banks that are part of Tinkoff’s network.
LHV partners Tuum, offering instant payment solutions

UK-based LHV, a financial and payment services provider for fintech companies, has partnered with Tuum, a modular core banking platform. This partnership helps Tuum to offer a single API-based payments platform, which gives fintechs and financial institutions 24/7 access to instant payments, in both GBP and EUR, via the UK Faster Payments and SEPA Instant Schemes.
Accenture acquires BCS Consulting

Accenture has acquired a UK-based management consultancy BCS Consulting that delivers complex business change for financial services firms. Headquartered in London, BCS Consulting’s team joins Accenture’s UK Financial Services Strategy and Consulting practice. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2001, BCS Consulting drives major change programmes for the UK’s financial services firms across technology, finance, operations, and risk and regulation. Its industry advisory expertise and experience in areas including payments, Open Banking, operational resilience, financial crime, and cost optimisation, complements and strengthens Accenture’s existing industry consulting and technology capabilities.
Volt Bank is officially a data recipient in Australia under CDR

Volt Bank has become the first Australia-based neobank to become accredited as a data recipient under the consumer data right (CDR) scheme, according to itnews.com.au. The neobank joined the growing list of accredited data recipients (ADRs) after receiving final sign-off from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). Volt joins the likes Westpac - which became accredited in early October 2021, NAB, and CBA. The news also makes Volt the sixth Australian bank in total to achieve ADR status; the other two are Regional Australia Bank and Beyond Bank.
New merchants accept payments with UnionPay cards in Russia

China-based UnionPay and Russian Standard Bank have announced 5 new Russian merchants who now accept UnionPay cards for online payments. Ozon, a Russia-based ecommerce platform. Okko, a video-on-demand online service. Uber, a ride-hailing company. Farfetch, an online luxury clothing store. Joom, a marketplace for buying goods from China, Japan and...
