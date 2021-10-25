CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
QT Marshall Believes Fans Are In For “A Real Treat” With The Gunn Club’s AEW Heel Turn

Cover picture for the articleAll Elite Wrestling is exploding with talent ranging from legends to budding stars. Providing a platform for all of them to shine can be a delicate balance. QT Marshall has a front-row seat to the talent pool on every level. The Nightmare Factory coach and co-owner tells The Wrestling...

wrestlinginc.com

Video: What Happened With Paul Heyman After WWE SmackDown Went Off Air

Paul Heyman, the Special Counsel to “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, got involved in the action during the dark main event after Friday’s SmackDown. During the dark match featuring Reigns and The Usos against Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits, Heyman stepped into then ring as fans in attendance chanted “ECW!”
WWE
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt mysteriously reappears

As we had the opportunity to say several times during the week, the non-competition clause with WWE of Bray Wyatt will expire tomorrow, with the well-known wrestler, creator of the evil The Fiend, who therefore will be able to start negotiating his future with some large company in the United States or the rest of the world.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Not Interested In Bringing Back Former WWE Champion

Over the last few months fans have seen some big returns and you never know when another familiar face might decide to step back into the ring. It was recently reported that Alberto Del Rio had been telling people he’s returning to WWE once his legal issues involving the alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend clear up, and the rumor has left fans to wonder if it could really happen.
WWE
PWMania

Jeff Hardy Comments On A Possible Heel Turn In WWE

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Jeff Hardy talked about his current WWE run and was asked if he would be interested in turning heel:. “Yeah, yeah it does [being a heel interests him] but I don’t think I can — like when I did the Anti-Christ thing, I mean it’s really hard to make people hate me and I think it would be kind of like done in a different way but it would be definitely something I never really dove into before.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Champion Returning To The Ring After Injury

Welcome back. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be difficult to keep track of everyone involved. There are some who are going to stand out more than others and it can be easy to notice when one of them is gone. Their absence can leave quite a hole in a WWE show but it is a cool moment to have them come back. That is going to be the case again for a WWE star.
WWE
Wrestling World

Jimmy Korderas opens up on Charlotte Flair

Interviewed by Wrestling Inc, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas talked a bit about the latest news regarding the McMahon-owned company, in particular he focused on the women's division. About what happened and is happening between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, said: "I think it's a rarity nowadays. I don't mean...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Family Affair: Details On Upcoming WWE Heel Turn

That’s one way to go. There are a lot of ways to present a wrestler, but sometimes something needs to be changed. Whether it is due to something going wrong or something that just changes over time, there are instances when a wrestler needs something fresh. One of the best ways to fix this problem is by turning a wrestler from good to bad or vice versa, which is what we might be seeing again soon.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Breaks Heel Character For Emotional Fan

Here is yet another reason why it’s hard to hate Becky Lynch. Actually, it’s darn near impossible to despise her, especially when she breaks kayfabe for an emotional and adoring fan, which is exactly what happened recently at an autograph signing. This leads many to question why they turned her...
WWE
uticaphoenix.net

Rumor Roundup: AEW charity flap, Charlotte/Crown Jewel, WWE heel turns,

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill. Important reminder: Rumors are just that —...
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Comments On Wrestling Fans That Are ‘Bitching’ About AEW’s Growth

During his Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross talked about the rise of AEW:. “Who the hell would’ve thought two years ago we’d be talking about it in these terms? All of a sudden, AEW has become very, very relevant. I believe that’s all due to Tony Khan opening up the checkbook and signing some of the best talent in the world. I don’t say that as a knock to [WWE]. All I’m saying is, two years ago, when AEW started its journey, I don’t think of any us, including me, thought it would grow to the level it has grown in this length of time. It’s pretty astonishing. So, the winners in all of this is the fans. But some fans just don’t have that mindset, and I think it’s a sad state of affairs. We battled for years and years to be acknowledged by the public – pro wrestling. Nobody wants to cover it. And now, everybody wants to cover it, and our own fanbase to some degree are bitching about it. I’m trying to figure out why, but I just don’t get it. ‘Well, it’s because we were loyal to WWE all those years.’ I don’t understand it. But in any event, I want to enjoy the ride.”
WWE
411mania.com

QT Marshall Talks About AEW Elevating Young Talent, Praises Several Wrestlers

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, QT Marshall spoke about AEW elevating younger, relatively unknown talent and praised several names on the roster. Here are highlights:. On AEW elevating younger wrestlers: “I think when AEW started, it was a couple of huge names– Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, the [Young] Bucks, and Kenny [Omega]. Then you had a bunch of unknowns. Guys I never even heard of. That is how they get elevated. Jericho wrestling Hangman [Page] in the first-ever AEW championship match, that elevated Hangman. Orange Cassidy had his program with Jericho. It has always been like that. I think it’s more important now as we bring in bigger stars to get those stars with younger talent like Daniel Garcia, who faced CM Punk. [Will] Hobbs with CM Punk. It puts them on a huge platform where it’s a sink or swim. It seems like they are swimming pretty fine. Is it hard to be on TV now? That’s the business we are in– you can do two things. You can sit around and complain or you can just get over. I say that to myself. You have all this talent here, and we’re trying to sell tickets and draw huge ratings. We have to figure out how to get over with the audience while keeping our bosses happy, wrestlers happy. It’s a hard job we’re in, but it’s the greatest job in the world.”
WWE
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes on the Fan Reaction to Arn Anderson’s ‘Glock’ Promo, AEW Avoiding Cancel Culture

– Speaking to After Hours with Defo & Lubie this week, AEW star Cody Rhodes discussed cancel culture and Arn Anderson. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Cody Rhodes on how AEW avoids cancel culture: “How do we do it? I don’t know it’s such a sensitive time and comedy, stand-up comedy, is probably more targeted than pro wrestling. Pro wrestling live interviews, we’ve had to be more accountable and take a look at it. Those who are going to push the envelope do it under the absolute idea that what you’re seeing on television is a character that I am. Don’t judge that in a civilian setting. For people to understand that, which our fanbase does, there haven’t been these big calls to cancel.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Discusses Daphne’s Passing, How He Intends To Help

Pro wrestling legend, Mick Foley, took the time to speak with Talking Tough about certain fundraisers that he has been a part of in recent months. As he travels to speaking engagements and conventions through the Fall, Mick is going out of his way to raise money for an organization in honor of Daphne’s passing.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

QT Marshall Explains His Backstage Role In AEW

It’s been rewarding for QT Marshall to see how far All Elite Wrestling has come since its inception. The fact the company achieved so much success in spite of a global pandemic is especially impressive in his eyes. “We still continued to produce some of the greatest wrestling content in...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: WWE Teases Two Heel Turns At Live Event

Call it a tryout. There is more wrestling content available today than there ever has been before and that can create some problems for the wrestlers. There comes a point where the fans have seen almost everything a wrestler is going to do and that means it is time to shake things up a bit. That seems to be the case for a pair of WWE wrestlers, who tried something new over the weekend.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Wrestlers, Fans Keep Taking Shots at Roman Reigns After AEW Rampage's Ratings Victory Over WWE SmackDown

AEW Rampage beat WWE's Friday Night SmackDown in the key ratings demographic when the two shows ran head-to-head for 30 minutes last Friday night. Since then the AEW wrestlers and fans have been taking a victory lap on social media, mostly at the expense of Roman Reigns. Partially because his contract-signing segment with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman actually tied with the Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny match, but also because of some comments he made about the young promotion last week.
NFL

