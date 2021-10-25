CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOAA releases winter weather predictions for U.S.

By joeym
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter is coming. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has put together a list of what they believe is the most-likely weather pattern we’ll see this winter. NOAA is forecasting a warmer than average winter for much of the...

WBOY 12 News

Wintry weather possible Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – November is officially here across north-central West Virginia and “Game of Thrones” fans know that means one thing: Winter is Coming. Moisture is moving in from two sources. Firstly, a system in the Great Plains bringing moisture north of a stalled front in the Deep South. Cold air from Canada is already […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Only In Pittsburgh

You Might Not Like These Predictions About Pittsburgh’s Snowy Upcoming Winter

Winter’s right around the corner! Chances are you’re either already counting down the days until spring 2022, or you love the snowy days of winter. The Farmers’ Almanac recently came out with its forecast for the 2021-22 winter. The winter predictions for Pittsburgh include several snowstorms, including one that might rival the Blizzards of ’93 […] The post You Might Not Like These Predictions About Pittsburgh’s Snowy Upcoming Winter appeared first on Only In Your State.
PITTSBURGH, PA
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule Underway

(Missourinet) Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule has begun to help keep customers from having their utilities shut off this winter. Alisa Nelson reports. The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule is designed to protect customers, under certain conditions, from having their heat-related utilities disconnected in the winter months. Qualifying customers...
MISSOURI STATE
fox35orlando.com

Next cold front incoming: Expected timeline for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida starts the new week off cool and quiet. Sunshine prevails on Monday with only a few extra clouds coming in from the Gulf of Mexico by the mid-afternoon hours. Highs head for the very pleasant 70s from the coastal areas all the way inland. Central...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Heavy Snow Heading For Parts Of Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – A quick burst of snow hit many parts of northern Colorado and the high country on Monday. For the most part, it didn’t accumulate to much, but it was the first round of snow for many areas. (credit: CBS) This was just a teaser for what is to come! More heavy snow is heading our way, mostly for the high country. We have Winter Weather Advisories in place through Wednesday morning for the northern and central mountains. This means travel could be tough at times, especially along I-70 and Rabbit Ears Pass. For the Denver area, we most likely will see rain on Tuesday afternoon. We should stay above freezing, so snow chances are fairly slim. Northern Colorado could see some more light snow, along with fog in the morning. Parts of Wyoming are in for some freezing fog, so northern Larimer and Weld counties could see some as well. Also expect fog in parts of the foothills and south of Denver. (credit: CBS) A bit of morning rain possible on Wednesday for the Front Range, but it won’t last long. After that, we start to dry out and should have sunshine by the afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
WWLP

Winter weather awareness week

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Temperatures, First Chance Of Snowflakes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, it’s that time of the year again. No, not when it gets colder and we start to talk about snow. I mean that happens as well. But if you look at the 7-Day forecast you’ll also see the clock telling us once again it is time to fall back, gain an hour of sleep for a weekend and start to complain about why we ever go off of Daylight Saving Time. Well, let me be the one to tell you right now that I am good with Daylight Saving Time coming to an end, and if it’s too...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mild Or Wild: KDKA 2021-2022 Winter Weather Forecast

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve made it to November. There are just two months left in 2021, and that means snow is approaching probably sooner than most of us would like. Every year around this time, the KDKA-TV weather team of meteorologists Ray Petelin, Ron Smiley, Kristin Emery and Mary Ours digs through the data and crunches the numbers to figure out if we’re in store for a mild or wild winter. The Transparency: First thing’s first, we know accountability is important. So we’re going to tell you what went right and what went wrong with last year’s Winter Weather Forecast. We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Chilly Start To November, Election Day Looks Even Colder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures start pretty chilly Monday, and won’t get much warmer. According to the WCCO Weather Team, high temperatures aren’t expected to get above the mid-40s. Expect that to be accompanied by clouds and breezy conditions. To the northeast, some sprinkles and snow showers could happen in the early afternoon. COLDEST TEMPERATURES OF THE SEASON? Monday night, temperatures will drop to the upper-20s, which would be the coldest night we have had so far this season. Election Day on Tuesday looks to be even colder, with high temps in the low-40s. Chilly temps and dry weather continue through the week, with a warmup possible for the weekend. Watch the latest forecast above.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Nice Start To November, Rain Chance Rises Mid-Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool, comfortable start with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade with a few isolated showers. Spotty showers are possible throughout the day but the rain chance is low. Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will climb to the low 80s which is normal for this time of year. Monday night will be pleasant and slightly milder with low 70s overnight. Tuesday will be similar with seasonable highs in the low 80s and the potential for a few showers. Mid to late week the rain chance will rise due to more of an east breeze and an increase in moisture ahead of our next cold front. Next weekend drier and cooler air will move in. By Saturday morning lows will fall to the upper 60s. It will be even cooler by mid 60s on Sunday morning.
MIAMI, FL

