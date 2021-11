Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Most of us have now had some attempt at travelling in this post-pandemic landscape. From the work-related stopover to the more ambitious foreign holiday, we’re slowly becoming accustomed to the rush of paperwork, testing and administration that must accompany each trip. Does it make the travel even sweeter? You bet it does. To stand in that first glorious bolt of sunshine when one steps off the plane in any Mediterranean country, or to drink in the view of a cherished city, can make one quite emotional. Hang the inconvenience, the queueing and the bungled logic of trying to get anywhere in 2021: the promise of something exotic is so tantalising that many of us would deal with far more paperwork to get our fix.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO