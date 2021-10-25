CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush honoured as Best Actors at 67th National Film Awards

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush were conferred with the Best Actor Award for their films 'Bhonsle' and 'Asuran' respectively at the 67th National Film Awards, which took place on Monday. Manoj, who has previously won the National Film Award twice, Best Supporting Actor...

