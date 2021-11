Although the Scultura platform started out as Merida’s pure lightweight climbing platform, this fifth iteration has been subject to some pretty significant changes. There’s been no dilution to its racing pedigree, though – this is the exact same frame and build as used by WorldTour team Bahrain Victorious. It’s just that these days there’s more to making a climbing bike fast than just shaving off a few grams (which Merida has also done, for good measure).

CYCLING ・ 4 DAYS AGO