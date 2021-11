The third-generation Apple AirPods are the redesign of the brand's namesake wireless earbuds that are focused on providing users with access to premium audio in a compact form factor. The earbuds debut redesign that makes them more compact and more ergonomic for placement in the ear canal, while spatial audio and Adaptive EQ ensure audio sounds how it should for every user. The headphones have an IPX4 rating for both the earbuds and the accompanying charging case to make them well-suited for use in the rain or when working out.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO