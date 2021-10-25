CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sysnet Global Solutions Acquires Securetrust , A Division Of Trustwave , To Expand Security Solutions And Geographic Coverage

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcquisition expands Sysnet’s commitment to delivering cyber security and compliance solutions to organizations globally; the combined organization will be world’s largest QSA company. Sysnet Global Solutions, a leading provider of cyber security and compliance solutions, announced that it has acquired SecureTrust, a division of Trustwave, to further expand its...

