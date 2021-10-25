CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The ’90s Are Now Trendier Than the ’80s

foreveraltoona.com
 7 days ago

Break out your Oakleys, and go get those tips frosted. Because ’90s EVERYTHING is trendy again . . . Google Trends just put out a bunch of stats showing that the ’90s have officially overtaken the ’80s as the decade we’re most nostalgic...

www.foreveraltoona.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Halsey Brings the 2000s Courtside in a Headscarf, Baggy Jeans & Buzzy Off-White Kicks

Halsey brought retro trends to the Los Angeles Lakers game last night. Foregoing Halloween festivities to sit courtside with beau Alev Aydin, the “Without Me” singer supported her team in bright yellow fashion. Her look included a colorful bandana headscarf as well as a matching T-shirt and wide-leg jeans. Headscarves are about to be everywhere this season amidst a revitalization of early 2000s trends. Spotted decades ago on the likes of Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and even Christina Aguilera herself, bandanas and tied-up hair scarves offer the perfect solution to a bad day while still staying en vogue this spring. As...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Hailey Baldwin Goes Full Goth for Halloween in Black Leather Coat and Chunky Boots

Hailey Baldwin tapped into her edgy side on Saturday while at a Halloween party with Justin Bieber in Hollywood. The model stepped out for the spookiest night of the year in a sleek all-black outfit. Her look included a black top and slim-fitting pants, as well as a sleek leather coat. Baldwin’s costume was complete with a black wig, creating an outfit reminiscent of punky goth aesthetics. Bieber also wore a playful ensemble, featuring a teddy bear onesie and hood, layered necklaces and a pair of pink and white sneakers. For footwear, Baldwin gave her look an edge with black ankle boots. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Jessica Simpson's Fluffy Slippers Are the Ultimate Cozy Holiday Gift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Holiday shopping can either be seriously enjoyable or incredibly stressful — which is why we’re here to make your experience as easy as possible! You may have an idea of what you’re getting for some folks on your list, but if one of your recipients is tough to read, we have an amazing suggestion for you.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mom Jeans#Halloween Costumes#Google Trends
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Wows In Sexy Sheer Dress For Night Out In NYC — Photos

Kendall Jenner stunned in a slinky orange and yellow dress as she headed to an event in New York City for her 818 tequila brand. Kendall Jenner has stepped out in a long, sheer dress for a night on the town in New York City. The supermodel was in the Big Apple for an 818 tequila event on October 14, and was spotted leaving her hotel in a slinky orange, yellow and black dress which featured long sleeves. The 25-year-old supermodel paired her colorful, mesh ensemble with clear heels, and a burgundy red purse, as she styled her raven tresses in a sleek blowout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Elle

Is That Rihanna? 7 Halloween Celebrity Beauty Looks to Try

Do you know what's lame? RSVP'ing to a Halloween party, forgetting that you did that, and then throwing on some cat ears last minute and calling that a costume. Why go through all that sheepish awkwardness at the party, laughing at your lack of originality, when this year has produced some of the best in celebrity beauty looks? But, of course, you don't have to go all out and get a ballgown either. Do you have a red dress and some red lipstick? All you have to do is buy some clip-in micro bangs and– Wow, are you, Megan Fox, at the Met Gala? Below, find all the inspo and necessary purchases to make this year's Halloween costumes iconic.
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Katy Perry’s Orange Bustier, Latex Skirt & See-Through Heels Master This Year’s Biggest Trends

Katy Perry tackled two of this season’s biggest trends as she kicked off year 20 of “American Idol.” Celebrating the music competition’s major anniversary today, the series’ judge showed off her own bold style for her 139 million Instagram followers. For the occasion, Perry modeled a coordinating orange latex bustier top and high-slit skirt, tapping designer LaQuan Smith for the outfit. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Slays In Velvet Dress With Thigh High Slit For Pistol Annies’ Holiday Album Cover

Miranda Lambert looked fabulous when she showed off her toned legs in a velvet gown with a thigh-high slit for the new Pistol Annies holiday album. Miranda Lambert, 37, looked better than ever when she graced the cover of Pistol Annies’ new holiday album, Hell of a Holiday. On the cover, Miranda rocked a dark blue long-sleeve velvet gown with a plunging neckline and a hip-high slit that revealed her toned, tanned leg. She accessorized her look with a pair of sky-high metallic silver slip-on heeled mules and had her platinum blonde hair down in beach waves.
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Does Big Toe Sandals for Fall in Crinkled Crop Top & Flowy Skirt

Kelly Rowland is bringing one of the summer’s biggest footwear trends into fall. The Destiny’s Child alumna showed off her chic seasonal attire on Instagram this weekend, posing outdoor in all-black attire. Her ensemble featured a coordinating ribbed crop top and skirt set from Cult Gaia both formed from a crinkled organza fabric; an orange colorway of the Mala top retails for $400 at Net-a-Porter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) On her feet, the monochrome appeal continued with big toe sandals. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy