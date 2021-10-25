Week 7 Awards

JJ opens with the Knicks handing the Bulls their first loss of the season (00:57), the wild Thursday night game with the Packers knocking off the undefeated Cardinals (07:25), and the Mets’ ongoing search for a new manager (10:17). Then, he chats with Jason Goff, the host of The Ringer’s Chicago podcast The Full Go, about the Knicks and Bulls being relevant again (15:44)! Next, Joe Benigno and JJ give out their Week 8 Old School vs. New School NFL picks (40:34). And finally, handicapper Art DiCesare dives deeper into the Week 8 betting card (70:00) and JJ closes it out with some fantasy advice from Jason Katz (85:21).

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO